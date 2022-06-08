Commodity Futures Market Summary: Elliott Wave Trading Strategies; US Spot Gold, GDX, Silver, Crude Oil, US Dollar Index DXY, Copper, Natural Gas, Nickel, Iron Ore, Uranium and Invesco DB Agriculture Fund EFT (DBA).
Market Summary: Natural Gas - Trading Long. Uranium Trading Long Nickel Trading long. The energy sector ETF XLE is looking strong and therefore Crude and natural gas can move higher.
Video Chapters
00:00 Dollar Index DXY.
03:11 US Spot Gold & GDX ETF.
09:09 US Spot Silver.
10:02 DBA Agriculture Fund ETF CORN/ WHEAT/SOYBEANS/SUGAR.
14:14 Crude Oil.
17:49 Natural Gas.
23:09 Iron Ore.
26:25 Copper / ETF.
27:09 Nickel.
28:41 Uranium ETF.
31:37 Thanks for watching!
Commodity Futures Overview:
Elliott Wave Counts:
Gold Elliott wave Triangle or bearish.
Dollar Index DXY Elliott ABC Wave (4).
Iron Ore Elliott wave waiting to confirm count.
Crude Oil Elliott wave IMpulse wave and trading long.
Copper Elliott wave Impulse wave trading long.
Nickel Elliott Wave Impulse and trading long.
Uranium ETF Elliott wave Impulse wave trading long.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave 5 of (3).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
