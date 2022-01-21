Commodity Price Analysis Today: Elliott Wave Analysis; Gold price, Silver, Copper, Nickel, Iron Ore, Crude Oil, Natural Gas and US Dollar Index DXY Trading Strategies.
Video chapters:
00:00 Dollar Index DXY.
01:10 Iron Ore.
02:22 US Spot Gold.
07:13 Silver.
10:00 Crude Oil.
12:15 Copper.
17:09 Nickel.
24:35 Natural Gas.
28:00 Thanks for watching!
Commodity futures overview:
US Dollar Index is now moving higher into Wave v).
Copper is slowly completing its large Elliott Wave Triangle.
We are long in Nickel now and looking to add positions.
Gold is topping into Wave B.
Iron Ore Elliott Wave: i).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Wave (v).
Gold Elliott Wave Triangle Pattern Wave v) of B of (E) of 4).
Crude Oil Elliott Wave 3 of (5).
Copper Elliott Wave Triangle b) of D of (4).
Nickel Elliott Wave iii) of 3.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave: (v) of v) of C.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1350 on modest dollar weakness
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.1320 during the European session and rose to 1.1350 area. The dollar's is facing modest selling pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields and allowing the pair to continue to edge higher ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 10-day low set near 1.3550
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3550 on Friday and touched its weakest level in 10 days. Although the US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory in the early American session, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stage a convincing recovery.
Gold reclaims $1,840 amid falling US T-bond yields
Gold reversed its direction after testing $1,830 earlier in the day and turned positive on the day above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 3% at 1.75%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.
Will the Netflix stock price rebound?
Netflix stock edged down after better than expected Q4 results. Will the Netflix stock price rebound? Expectations of rising subscription and higher prices are bullish for Netflix stock price.