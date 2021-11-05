Commodity Futures Trading: Iron Ore, GDX, Gold, Silver, Nickel, Crude Oil, Copper, Natural Gas and Dollar Index DXY with Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading strategies.
Iron Ore Elliott wave: (iii) of v) of C.
Gold Elliott wave:
Crude Oil Elliott wave: 4 competed - support on 80 confirms this.
Copper Elliott wave Triangle C of (4).
Natural Gas Elliott wave: iii) of 5.
Dollar Index DXY Elliott wave: v of c) of 4.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Iron Ore.
01:18 Gold GDX NCM Silver.
18:40 Crude Oil.
22:20 Copper.
23:40 Natural Gas.
27:05 Nickel.
28:24 Dollar Index DXY.
30:33 Thanks watching tradinglounge analysis.
Trading Tip:
"99%+ of traders don't care about Ferraris and yachts. They just want to pay their bills, save a little extra money, and sleep well at night. The only way to do that is to bat 70% or more. Anything less, and these goals are nothing more than fantasy." - Melnick.
