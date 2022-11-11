Yesterday's better-than-expected CPI print out of the US has had a dramatic effect on the currency markets with the USD dropping like a rock. The DXY, which is the industry standard measurement for dollar strength, gave up 2.5% on the release of the data. The JPY saw its biggest gain against the USD in over 25 years putting surging over 4 %. (The Bank of Japan must be smiling have recently sold reportedly 37 billion USDJPY between 145 and 152).

But the biggest news in town for me is the first few wobbly steps we are seeing out of China in terms of them lifting their restrictive covid policy stance. There are signs that the opening up has begun. Although the pace is likely to be slow, it will happen. We are already seeing impressive gains in the China 50, up 11% from the lows, and the Chinese Yuan is up 4.3%. Commodity prices, Oil and Copper, etc are all up on the news. The China story has knock-on effects in Forex as well. In particular the commodity based currencies.

Trading trends in currency markets is all about buying strong currencies and selling weak currencies. The momentum meter chart below shows the relative strength of the G8 currencies. The green line is the ‘greenback’, the USD. Clearly in decent. The strongest currencies and those heading north are the AUD, NZD, and JPY. We are constantly, as traders looking for an edge. Although this momentum meter does not predict the future, it does tell us where the big money is flowing. So as trend followers it helps us pick the best currency pairs to trade. Currently, the AUD, which could be considered a proxy for the Chinese Yuan and the NZD are worthy of a buy against the weaker currencies.