We come into Tuesday with the US Dollar extending an impressive run against the Euro and Pound, while coming under mild pressure against most other currencies.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
AUD/USD trades firmer near 0.6750 amid China stimulus hopes
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids to trade near 0.6750, resuming the corrective bounce from the two-week low amid the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on a rally in the Chinese stocks amid stimulus hopes that has capped the US Dollar upside. US sentiment data awaited.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 as US Dollar rally stalls
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1100 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recovers from the downbeat Eurozone and German PMIs-led weakness while a pause in the US Dollar rally also aids the EUR/USD upswing. Focus is on Germany's IFO survey and US sentiment data.
Gold rebounds from over one-week low, climbs back above $1,960
Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a one-week low. Looming recession risks lend support to the safe-haven metal amid a modest US Dollar downtick. The upside seems limited ahead of this week's key central bank event risks and important US data.
Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces
Litecoin is on a downtrend, extending the losses that began in early July as the countdown to the LTC halving continues. As it is a big event in the Litecoin ecosystem and the crypto playing field, investors are watching closely for the event's impact on the asset's price.
Caution ahead of major central bank meetings, weaker PMIs
Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week. There are some huge central bank meetings this week. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.