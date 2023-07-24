Share:

We come into Tuesday with the US Dollar extending an impressive run against the Euro and Pound, while coming under mild pressure against most other currencies.

 

Share: Feed news

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD trades firmer near 0.6750 amid China stimulus hopes

AUD/USD trades firmer near 0.6750 amid China stimulus hopes

AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids to trade near 0.6750, resuming the corrective bounce from the two-week low amid the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on a rally in the Chinese stocks amid stimulus hopes that has capped the US Dollar upside. US sentiment data awaited. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 as US Dollar rally stalls

EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 as US Dollar rally stalls

EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1100 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recovers from the downbeat Eurozone and German PMIs-led weakness while a pause in the US Dollar rally also aids the EUR/USD upswing. Focus is on Germany's IFO survey and US sentiment data. 

EUR/USD News

Gold rebounds from over one-week low, climbs back above $1,960

Gold rebounds from over one-week low, climbs back above $1,960

Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a one-week low. Looming recession risks lend support to the safe-haven metal amid a modest US Dollar downtick. The upside seems limited ahead of this week's key central bank event risks and important US data.

Gold News

Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces

Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces

Litecoin is on a downtrend, extending the losses that began in early July as the countdown to the LTC halving continues. As it is a big event in the Litecoin ecosystem and the crypto playing field,  investors are watching closely for the event's impact on the asset's price.

Read more

Caution ahead of major central bank meetings, weaker PMIs

Caution ahead of major central bank meetings, weaker PMIs

Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week. There are some huge central bank meetings this week. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures