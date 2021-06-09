The USD is correcting lower, but the move could be sustained for some time.
Today we have the Bank of Canada interest decision and the policy statement is due at 3 pm (UK). The CAD is lining up for a corrective cycle higher making USDCAD the currency pair of choice this morning.
NZDUSD also offers some upside potential but we lack the potential ‘news driver’ that USDCAD offers.
