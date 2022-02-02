US Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, US Dollar Index DXY, Copper, Natural Gas, Nickel, Iron Ore, Uranium: Elliott Wave Commodity Futures Trading Strategies.
Video chapters
00:00 Dollar Index DXY.
10:34 Iron Ore.
10:59 US Spot Gold.
13:37 Silver.
13:35 Crude Oil.
16:41 Copper.
21:48 Nickel.
25:37 Uranium.
28:35 Natural Gas.
30:40 Thanks for watching!
Commodity futures overview:
US Dollar Index has a short term top in place.
Copper is now setting up for long trades.
Nickel, waiting to confirm Wave c) of 2 for another long trade set up.
US Spot Gold will contniue moving lower into February.
Natural Gas is also setting up for long trades.
Uranium is setting up for long trades.
Iron Ore Elliott Wave 1 (Chinese New Year of the Tiger holidays).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Wave v) top.
Gold Elliott wave Triangle Pattern Wave ii) of C of (E) of 4).
Crude Oil Elliott Wave Triangle iv) of (5).
Copper Elliott Wave Triangle c) of E of (4).
Nickel Elliott Wave c) of 2.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave: (c) of iv) of C.
Uranium ETF Elliott Wave (C) of 2).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
