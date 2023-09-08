Commodities Futures Market Trading Report - Technical Analysis is Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies
Commodities Market Summary: Gold and Silver are completing five waves down as Wave i), we can look to short wave ii) corrective rally early next week. The USD DXY next level higher is 105 placing pressure on Gold and Silver. Iron Ore is still trending higher, however its in its later stage of the current trend up. Natural Gas is still in bearish pattern, while the XLE ETF and Crude Oil continue to push higher as Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their supply cuts to year-end
Video chapters
00:00 TLT Bonds. US Gov Bonds 10/5 Yr Yields / BUND
04:32 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, US Dollar Index Fund
09:06 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / US Spot Silver / XGD
16:23 Base Metals: XME ETF, Iron Ore, Copper.
22:10 Energy: XLE ETF / Crude Oil / Natural Gas
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
