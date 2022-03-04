Commodity prices across the board have made an explosive start to the month and are firmly on track for their biggest weekly gain on record since 1960.

Oil prices soared to their highest level in a decade, reaching $120 a barrel on Thursday, while Aluminium hit a fresh record, zinc topped $4,000 and Wheat rallied to the highest since 2008.

Elsewhere, European Natural Gas prices shattered all records, skyrocketing a whopping 60%.

In total 27 Commodities ranging from the metals, energies to soft commodities have tallied up record-setting gains already within the first quarter of 2022 – And this is just the beginning!

The fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war is choking a major global source of metals, energy and crops, sparking prolonged supply-chain shortages and sharper global inflation.

All and all, this ultimately adds further bullish tailwinds to the Supercycle – positioning commodities as one of the most lucrative and must-have asset classes in every portfolio.

In fact, a long list of leading Wall Street banks from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan to Bank of America have described commodities as their “preferred asset class over the next decade”. In recent weeks, Morgan Stanley and Blackrock also joined the list with their call that Commodities will be “the best performing asset class of 2022 and beyond”.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: