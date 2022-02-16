US spot gold, silver, crude oil, US dollar index DXY, copper, natural gas, nickel, iron ore, uranium: Elliott Wave commodity futures trading strategies.
Commodity futures overview: Gold, copper, natural gas are in Intermediate Wave (4) triangles.
Gold and crude oil may have completed their rallies due partly to the Ukraine Russia discussions.
US 10 Yr Yields will continue to hover above and below the 2% for a while.
Iron ore has completed Wave 1, so Iron Ore stocks are following and will produce a great buying opportunity in about a month.
Video chapters:
00:00 Dollar Index DXY / 10Yr.
03:24 US spot gold.
07:53 Silver.
08:51 Iron ore.
09:41 Crude oil.
12:56 Copper.
15:16 Nickel.
17:24 Uranium.
19:05 Natural gas.
24:09 Thanks for watching!
Elliott Wave counts:
Gold Elliott Wave Triangle Pattern Wave ii) of A of (E) of 4).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Wave (b) rally.
Iron ore Elliott Wave: a) of 2.
Crude oil Elliott Wave v) of 5 top in place?
Copper Elliott Wave Triangle a) of E of (4).
Nickel Elliott Wave (b) of c) of 2.
Uranium ETF Elliott Wave Expect new low after current rally.
Natural gas Elliott Wave Triangle b) of C of (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs following “dovish” FOMC minutes approaching 1.1400
The shared currency advances 0.15% in the day. Geopolitical jitters appeared to be “ignored” by EUR/USD traders, which boosted the EUR. Technicaly, EUR is neutral, but subject to up or down breaks, as it remains trapped between the 50 and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.