US gold, silver, crude oil, US Dollar Index DXY, copper, natural gas, nickel, iron ore, uranium: Elliott Wave commodity futures trading strategies.
Video chapters:
00:00 Dollar Index DXY.
01:17 Iron Ore.
02:07 US Spot Gold.
04:04 Silver.
05:21 Crude Oil.
09:34 Copper.
20:45 Nickel.
27:47 Uranium.
31:30 Natural Gas.
33:00 Thanks for watching!
Commodity Futures Overview: Natural Gas has a new Elliott Wave count as a Triangle pattern.
Copper has triggered a long trade and I'm look at an ETF for the trade.
Nickel, waiting to confirm Wave c) of 2 for another long trade set up.
Gold is topping into Wave (c) of ii) C of (E) of 4).
Crude Oil Trade, taking profits $90.00 Then wait for the next trade set up.
Iron Ore Elliott Wave: v of (v) of i).
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Wave (b) rally.
Gold Elliott Wave Triangle Pattern Wave ii) of C of (E) of 4).
Crude Oil Elliott Wave top in place?
Copper Elliott Wave Triangle c) of E of (4) completed?
Nickel Elliott Wave (b) of c) of 2.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave: Triangle new count.
Uranium ETF Elliott Wave (C) of 2).
