US Spot Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, US Dollar Index DXY, Copper, Natural Gas, Nickel, Iron Ore,Uranium: Elliott Wave Commodity Futures Trading Strategies.
All commodities are displaying impulse wave higher creating great opportunities for long positions traders, we have been building into most of these commodity markets as explained in the video.
Video chapters:
00:00 Dollar Index DXY / 10Yr.
02:24 US Spot Gold.
08:01 Silver.
08:44 Iron Ore (forgot).
10:10 Crude Oil.
17:15 Copper.
21:32 Nickel.
27:52 Uranium.
29:20 Natural Gas.
34:30 Thanks for watching!
Commodity Futures Overview:
Good time to buy many commodities such as Gold Silver Oil and Gas
Elliott Wave Counts:
Gold Elliott Wave b) of 2.
Dollar Index DXY Elliott Impulse Wave Higher.
Iron Ore Elliott Wave: b) of 2.
Crude Oil Elliott Wave Looking for Classic TradingLevels pattern across 100 (Major TradingLevel).
Copper Elliott Wave Triangle Completed?
Nickel Elliott Wave; continuing to build long positions.
Uranium ETF Elliott Wave Viewing it as bullish.
Natural Gas Elliott Wave Triangle Completed?
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds back above 1.1050 level from 22-month lows, still trading heavy as NFP looms
EUR/USD hit fresh 22-month lows on Thursday in the 1.1030s on ongoing euro weakness amid the Russo-Ukraine conflict. The pair has since rebounded back above the 1.1050 mark, but is still down about 0.5% on the day.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid Brexit hopes, eyes on Ukraine, US NFP
GBP/USD bears took a breather around 1.3345-50 amid Brexit optimism during early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, the cable pair remains on the back foot for the second consecutive week as the US dollar cheers cautious mood in the market, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and chatters over the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March.
Gold surges in late New York trade to print $1,941.29 high
There has been a surge in the price of gold in the late US session. It is now 0.6% higher and has reached a new high of $1,941.29. The US dollar has suffered a marginal blow late in the day without anything fundamental crossing the news wires.
Algorand presents buying opportunity before ALGO hits $1.25
Algorand price action is currently struggling to capitalize on last week’s rally. Despite last week’s candlestick closing in the red, it did print a bullish hammer reversal pattern after ALGO rallied more than 20% from the weekly lows.
The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game
No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.”