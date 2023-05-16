XAU/USD
Daily Timeframe.
Kicking things off with spot gold. In dollar terms, the XAU/USD aimed at the $1,999 5 May low on Tuesday and probed space south of the aforementioned low. As noted in recent analysis, I emphasised the point that should the yellow metal seek space beneath $1,999, this would unearth a potential bearish setting (albeit against the current uptrend that has been active since September 2022). As a result of recent action, sellers may take command and target support from $1,982, which happens to share chart space with a 100% projection at $1,983 (equivalent AB=CD support).
In the event of a follow-through move to the downside beyond here, the technical radar will shift toward support at $1,949, a level bolstered by trendline support taken from the low $1,616 and a 1.618% Fibonacci projection at $1,944 which many harmonic traders will recognise as an ‘alternate’ AB=CD bullish configuration.
If you check the H1 chart, as of writing price is on the verge of closing beneath $1,999. Therefore, short-term players may look for a retest of the breached level to play out before committing and aiming at the daily support mentioned above at $1,982.
WTI Oil
Daily Timeframe.
The price of oil has been on a downward slide since topping at $126.35/bbl, pencilling in a series of lower lows and lower highs since March 2022.
I did note that since the unit chalked up a lower low at $63.94 (4 May), a move which reaffirmed the market’s bearish bias, a sell-on-rally scenario could emerge from the demand-turned-supply zone at $72.63-$74.36. As you can see, this did indeed take shape and sellers put in a reasonably strong appearance from the zone. The question is whether sellers have enough gas in the tank to take things beyond $63.94 to shake hands with support coming in from $62.36.
Another key observation on the daily chart is resistance nestled directly above $72.63-$74.36 at $75.60. This, in fact, is what I would term a decision point that was shaped before breaking below $72.63-$74.36, therefore whipsawing north of the aforementioned area (and consuming any stops) into $75.60 may be enough to trigger a stronger, more meaningful downside move. Time will tell. Regardless, this remains a bearish market for now, favouring a push towards fresh lows.
XAG/USD
Daily Timeframe.
As noted, XAG/USD probed south of a neckline ($24.51) of a double-top pattern formed around resistance at $25.85. As evident from the chart, sellers remain determined to explore deeper water and test the mettle of nearby support, shaped by way of a long-term trendline resistance-turned-support taken from the high of $30.14, closely followed by the double-top pattern’s profit objective at $22.89. Although a retest of the neckline could still unfold, it is unlikely before we touch the aforesaid trendline support.
However, I made it clear in previous writing that the trend in this market is similar to gold: northbound. Consequently, testing the space seen between the trendline support and the pattern’s profit objective (circled) could be enough of a technical floor to encourage not only dip buying, but also short covering.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
