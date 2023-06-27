Commodity Market Technical Analysis Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies
Content: US Bond Yields, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, Dollar DXY, US Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: The USD is shaping up for the bearish side, however confirmation is required.
Trading Strategies: AUDUSD is close to have its low in place... Wave ii) buying the AUD ETF FXA.
Video chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields
01:30 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD
19:27 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / GDX ETF / US Spot Silver
27:29 Base Metals: US Copper / Lithium / Nickel / Iron Ore
40:33 Energy: Crude Oil / US Oil Fund / Natural Gas / US Gas Fund
