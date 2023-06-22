Commodity Market Technical Analysis Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Content: US Bond Yields, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD,Dollar DXY, US Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: The weight of the USD DXY being bearish is starting to confirm, this means a larger down trend for the USD and therefore supporting commodities.
Trading Strategies: Risk on is turning on shortly, once the DXY completed Wave i) and ii) then we can buy gold, silver AUDUSD FXA etc.
Video chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields
01:32 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD
16:41 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / GDX ETF / US Spot Silver
23:08 Base Metals: US Copper / Lithium / Nickel / Iron Ore
32:32 Energy: Crude Oil / US Oil Fund / Natural Gas / US Gas Fund
