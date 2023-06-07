Commodity Market Technical Analysis Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Content: US Bond Yields, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD,Dollar DXY, US Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: The USD DXY is pushing higher into Wave v) of C of (2) while precious and base metals are doing the opposite.
Trading Strategies: No strategies.
Video chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields
01:34 US Dollar Index DXY USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD
14:13 Spot Gold / GDX ETF
18:47 US Spot Silver
20:39 US Copper / Lithium / Nickel / Iron Ore
37:51 Crude Oil
40:30 Natural Gas
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.6700 on Australian Q1 GDP miss
AUD/USD is struggling to extend its rebound while trading below 0.6700 after the Australian Q1 GDP missed estimates with 0.2% QoQ. The pair, however, remains underpinned by the hawkish comments from RBA Governor Lowe, following the central bank's second unexpected rate hike.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 139.50 on falling US Treasury bond yields
USD/JPY is extending its pullback below 139.50 in Wednesday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by the ongoing sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is dragging the US Dollar lower. Focus shifts to Japanese Q1 GDP data, in the absence of top-tier US economic data.
Gold eyes further upside past $1,950 with inverse H&S in offing, softer US Dollar
Gold price prints a three-day winning streak near $1,965 as the US Dollar remains depressed during early Wednesday. In doing so, the precious metal also cheers hopes of China’s more stimulus and the cautious optimism in the markets.
Coinbase finds support from Third Circuit court against SEC as its stock COIN falls by 18%
Coinbase is still reeling from the bearishness of the last two days as its stock attempts to recover. But as the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange bounces back, it seems to have found a way to bring the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to answer some crucial questions it has been avoiding for a year now.
Readying for hawkish Fed
S&P 500 made two runs over 4,300, yet was rejected in each. Bonds though didn‘t paint universally negative picture – only the sectoral composition of the decline did.