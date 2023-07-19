Commodities and Futures Trading Market Report - Technical Analysis Elliott Wave and Trading Strategies.
Content: US Bond Yields, USD, DXY, USDCAD USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, US Gold, GDX, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Lithium, Nickel, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: The USD DXY will have a series of small corrective rallies and Gold Silver will have choppy tops wave fours and fives, so stay clear of this price action. That said, building into gold and silver stocks shouldn't be a problem.
Trading Strategies: GOLD SILVER EUR AUD - their current trends up are close to short term highs.
Video chapters:
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10 Yr Yields / AU 10 Yr Bonds
03:09 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, USDCAD USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD
13:06 Precious Metals: Spot Gold / GDX ETF / US Spot Silver
26:14 Base Metals: US Copper / Lithium / Nickel / Iron Ore
41:06 Energy: Crude Oil / US Oil Fund / Natural Gas / US Gas Fund
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.