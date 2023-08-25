Content: US Bond Yields, USD, DXY, US Gold XAU, GDX, Silver XAG, Gold Stocks, Iron Ore, Copper, Crude Oil, Natural Gas.
Commodities Market Summary: Dollar to move higher with Yields and Bonds to move lower, these moves place pressure on commodities. I don’t see any long trade setups for gold, silver copper or iron ore.
Video chapters
00:00 US Gov Bonds 10/5 Yr Yields/BUND.
02:04 Forex: US Dollar Index, DXY, US Dollar Index Fund.
05:52 Precious Metals: Spot Gold/GDX ETF/US Spot Silver/XGD.
16:52 Base Metals: XME ETF, Iron Ore, Copper.
33:58 Energy: Crude Oil/Natural Gas.
40:11 End.
