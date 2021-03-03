Outlook: Today we get the ADP private sector forecast of the payrolls report due Friday. Current thinking is it will be about 200,000. Remember the consensus for the overall is 190,000 and Trading Economics has 170,000. We also get final PMIs and ISM services, as well as the Beige Book later in the day.

We see two issues overwhelming the fictitious inflation story. First is whether everything is back on track now that the US bond hiccough is over. A key component of the original reflation story is the rise in commodity prices and the accompanying gains in emerging market currencies. Today prices are higher in agricultural and energy commodities, but down in precious and industrial metals (copper, zinc, aluminum, nickel). No help there.

The Mexican peso is the one we follow here, and we have worries. Dollar/peso broke resistance to the upside in mid-Feb and is still well over it, even if losing ground in the last two days. One currency does not make a sector but we don’t trust the EM currency indices—they include far too diverse a range of managements. Turkey and Mexico have different ideas and capabilities, so why lump the lira and peso together? As it happens, the Lebanese pound is crashing today while the Russian ruble is preferred. Good grief. Anyway, as a canary in the coal mine, commodities and EM currency are not singing the recovery song in unison yet.

The other issue is whether the bond market events last week constitute a scary instance of a disorderly market or were just a one-time aberration. The FT has a long story about the “severity” of the turmoil leading to grave questions about the stability of the US bond market and whether “regulators” have their hats on. The central event, if we can call it that, was liquidity drying up when the 7-year (and also the 5-year) auctions getting so few bids that the primary dealers had to eat some 40% of the issuance.

Traders retreated in quick-step, causing gaps, wide bid-offer spreads, and high intraday volatility. “… the sense of dysfunctional trading last week has once again stirred concerns over the health of the Treasury market — a reference point for the global financial system, guiding prices of everything from equities to real estate. The past year has brought mounting signs of fragility, a worrying development at a time when the US government is borrowing at a rapid pace to dull the effects of the pandemic. For some investors and analysts, last week revived memories of the turmoil that engulfed Treasuries when the coronavirus crisis caused Treasury trading to seize up in March last year and prompted aggressive intervention from the Federal Reserve to restore order.”

The FT asserts “Regulators have since scrambled to determine what went wrong and how to address weaknesses.” Really? The names of the regulating agencies are not named, presumably because they tend to stay under the radar. They are the SEC, CFTC, National Association of Securities dealers, and the Bond Association—and the Fed. And the Fed is not really a regulator in the standard sense, and rules almost entirely on the short side except in the context of bond buying (QE). Not a single person for ma any of the agencies has a word to say. One critic cited by the FT is a professor at a law school.

We admit the bond market is arcane and complicated and its traders think in an entirely different way from everyone else on the planet. Still, yesterday Fed Gov Brainard said “I am paying close attention to market developments. Some of those moves last week and the speed of the moves caught my eye. I would be concerned if I saw disorderly conditions or persistent tightening and financial conditions that could slow progress towards our goal.”

But Brainard is not concerned. The WSJ reports “… Fed officials have largely shrugged off the rise in yields and said it shows a market that is pricing for the prospect of economic recovery and rising inflation. At the same time, Fed officials haven’t said they need to take action to limit the increase in yields, which in theory could create headwinds for the recovery.” San Francisco Fed Daly is not concerned, either.

Well, of source the Fed shrugs it off. You wouldn’t expect anything else from the Fed, but at the same time, conditions calmed down considerably yesterday. Whether Brainard and Daly get the credit is uncertain. So which is it, dysfunctional and disorderly market or one-time blip? At a guess, one-time blip even though we may expect additional “one-time” blips over the next few years. We don’t like the term “disorderly” for a single lousy auction or two. Back in the day, we have had lousy auctions galore.

See the US yield curve and data on the 10-year from Market Watch. This is actually a very nice chart—it shows rising optimism about the recovery. So, if risk-on is fading and any shock from last week’s one time blip is not a Shock, the dollar should fade back. But be watchful.

Technical Note: Sterling has one big negative, Brexit, and one big positive, the vaccine advantage. As we know, after the UAE and Israel, the UK leads in vaccinations. The cumulative number so far is about 20 million in a population of 66-68 million, or about one-third. About a month ago, the estimate was for herd immunity by mid-July (and we haven’t found an update). Is that vaccine leadership enough? Well Europe is lagging and won’t get a majority vaccinated this year, let alone herd immunity, so we have to expect better economic data in the UK in measures like employment/job creation, manufacturing output, and so on. To date, expectations hold that the UK will have a slower recovery than the US and Europe. Pricing in a faster recovery could deliver quite a boost to sterling.

Today’s budget may well be a second advantage and coupled to the vaccination one. The expectation is for extension of the furlough program and suspension of VAT for the hospitality sector as well as additional social security payments. Chancellor Sunak is by far the most compelling chancellor in recent years and will likely walk the tightrope between current needs and coming fiscal prudence with grace.

All the same, economic data contributes to currency levels but in the end the rates are determined by sentiment. See the monthly chart. Today sterling is making a run at the previous high, 1.4377 from April 2018. It might make it, but is not likely to hold it. That’s if you buy into two indicators, the ichimoku and the Schaff oscillator. They each show the pound as becoming overbought and thus likely to correct downward.

So here is an intriguing question—if instead of resuming the downmove, the pound breaks out to upside, would it be on account of the vaccine advantage? And is that a first-time-ever deciding factor? Inquiring minds want to know. Brexit failed to tamp down the pound as much or for as long as many people expected. In fact, the rising pound was often inexplicable and not a little annoying. Bottom line—we give a non-zero probability to the vaccine advantage doing the trick, and maybe it wouldn’t without the careful management of Chancellor Sunak. Competence in government is rare and noteworthy.





This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!