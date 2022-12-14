While it has moved on rates as expected, the Fed’s updated forecasts have not been the early Christmas present that investors had hoped for.

Fed spooks equities with updated forecasts

Powell and the FOMC have raised rates by the expected 50bps points, but what has caught markets on the hop has been the downgrade to GDP forecasts for 2023 and a higher rate of inflation by the end of 2023. Two officials see negative GDP growth in 2023, and the overall expectation has been cut 0.5%, which is dangerously close to a consensus recession call. Meanwhile, price growth is forecast to be 3.5% compared to 3.1% in September, suggesting that the Fed will have to push on with more rate hikes than currently expected.

Santa rally called off?

Today’s decision and forecasts do not exactly provide a great foundation for the Santa rally that so many have been expecting (and many more hoping for). It will now be up to the press conference to deliver something more supportive of equities, or it could be a distinctly grim Christmas for stocks.