US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Down at 94.315.

Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Up at 80.65.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 158.00.

Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Higher and trading at 4352.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1760.60. Gold is 50 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down and Crude is Up which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. This is Major.

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Clarida Speaks at 11:15 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 12:30 PM EST. Major.

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST right around the time that the job numbers were released. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 10/11/21

S&P - Dec 2021 - 10/11/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the uSD and Crude was trading Higher Monday morning and this usually signifies a Downside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow dropped 250 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we suggested a Downside day and the markets didn't disappoint but yesterday was a bank holiday in the US (Columbus Day) and is a Federal Holiday. As such no mail and the banks were closed but the markets were open. Sometimes with such holidays we receive a pleasant surprise. Not so yesterday. We had no major economic news in fact we had no news to drive the markets forward. Not so today as we have Small Business Index, Jolts Job Openings and the 10 year bond auction at 1 PM EST. Will this change market direction? As in all things only time will tell...