US Dollar: Jun '21 USD is Down at 90.250.

Energies: Jun'21 Crude is Up at 65.46.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 156.31.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 39 ticks Lower and trading at 4159.25.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1849.30. Gold is 112 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Up+ which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Aussie and Singapore exchanges which are Lower at this time. Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today:

Empire State Manufacturing Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Clarida Speaks at 10:05 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Bostic Speaks at 10:25 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Clarida Speaks at 10:25 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases are out at 4 PM EST. No effect on markets.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was pointed Lower Friday morning and this usually bodes well for an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 361 points Higher and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday it was announced that the Colonial Pipeline that delivers gasoline to the East Coast of the United States was reopened but it was also announced that Colonial paid 5 million dollars as ransom to get their systems back and online. The group that did this is reportedly based in Russia and the danger here is what if they tried to do this again? Colonial must take extreme measures to ensure that such a situation can never happen again. If not these thieves could be empowered to do this at will, at their leisure. Such a situation cannot be tolerated but the good news is Colonial is back online and it is expected to be operating at nearly 100% within the next day or so.