Colombia will grow 2.4% and 3.3%
The world's growth will accelerate in 2017 and 2018, albeit in the midst of great uncertainty
Colombia will grow 2.4% and 3.3% in 2017 and 2018 thanks t o an acceleration in investment
Tax reform was indispensable in terms of collection and guarantees acceptable levels of expenditure
Inflation continues to decline, making room for interest rate cuts.
