Colombia’s public finances have come under the spotlight in recent years amidst recurrent adverse external shocks, rising social spending pressures, ongoing challenges in raising revenues, persistent (optimistic) biases in fiscal planning and, as of late, the back loading of fiscal consolidation plans following the Covid-19 shock. The rapid progression of the public debt ratio and the capacity for future policy adjustment have, in particular, become points of concern and have, since the summer 2021, materialized in Colombia losing its investment grade status. However, overly focusing one’s attention on debt levels, debt dynamics or the speed of fiscal adjustment to assess fiscal sustainability in Colombia can lead to overlook important risk-mitigating aspects of the sovereign’s credit profile. Despite facing a challenging scenario of its underlying debt drivers, the sovereign maintains a solid capacity to support debt backstopped by a favorable interest-to-growth differential, low contingent liabilities, a manageable debt-servicing burden and a sound institutional framework. Looking forward, engaging the broadest swath of society in shaping fiscal policy represents a significant challenge that could – if done inclusively – pay important dividends in terms of both economic and fiscal outcomes.
In the summer of 2021, Colombia de facto lost its “investment grade” status – which it acquired back in 20111. Colombia had faced recurrent pressures on its sovereign rating (chart 1), in the wake of the reversal in the commodity super-cycle in 2014-15. The latter spurred a rapid decline in oil prices – a staple which accounts for close to 40% of exports, 1/3 of FDI and some 10% of total fiscal revenues. The shock led to a sizeable deceleration of real GDP growth (chart 2), a cumulative loss of 5.5% of GDP in oil revenues over the period 2015-182 and as a result heightened pressure to increase non-oil revenues through tax reform.
A combination of factors precipitated Colombia’s fall out of investment grade, according to the rating agencies: a deterioration in key fiscal metrics aggravated by the oil and pandemic shocks, an unfavourable socio-political environment to pass fiscal reforms, limited visibility of the post-pandemic adjustment process, in particular concerns over ability to cut down deficits and stabilize debt (the general government debt ratio has close to double since 2012 reaching 65% of GDP in 2020 (chart 3). The depreciation trend of the peso since the oil price shock (chart 4) has also made debt stabilization hard to achieve as a little over 1/3 of public debt is denominated in foreign-currency, one of the highest levels amongst Latin America’s largest economies (chart 5). The government’s decision to maintain headline fiscal deficits in the range of [7-8.6%] over period 2020-2022 contributed to further put public finances in the spotlight as Colombia was only one of the few emerging markets that decided to backload its fiscal adjustment plans to 2023. Perhaps more importantly, the country faced a tipping point in May 2021 when a controversial fiscal reform proposal by the government led to a 62-day national strike marked by violent protests and road blockades. The social unrest which resulted in 84 casualties (civilians and police) and cost more than USD 3 bn according to the Finance Ministry, led to the withdrawal of the reform proposal, precipitated the departure of two ministers (Finance and Foreign Affairs) and led to a spike in Covid-19 cases exacerbating the country’s 3rd epidemic wave.
There has been no shortage of debate related to how the pandemic shock should be treated in credit models or credit assessment frameworks. Just like the Global Financial Crisis previously, the Covid-19 epidemic raised important questions concerning the appropriate fiscal response, its size, composition and duration. In any case, it became apparent early on that most sovereigns would be dealing with sizeable debt increases and would have to engage (at some point) in some form of policy adjustment to consolidate fiscal accounts, while having to compose with a more pressing set of challenges (lower potential growth, accelerated digitalization of their economies, energy transition).
