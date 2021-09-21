We have a very serious US/global financial market collapse risk in play right now.

This will be worse in Australia than anywhere else.

We are in recession that could stretch in to Q1 2022.

We have alienated our biggest trading partner who will continue to reduce buying from Australia.

Iron ore has halved AND THIS MEANS THE VEIL WILL BE DRAWN BACK revealing the true state of the Australian economy and it will not be pretty.

The Australian stock market just gave up 2-3 months of gains in 2 days. There will be real world consequences.

Most will be thinking 'buy the dip', and this could even work on the day, but we should respect that the overall dominant risk is going to be to the downside for some time.

There is always the chance it immediately turns around, but this move has happened for a reason, and it is more deeply rooted in the long term fractures in the economy than most are aware.

We have successfully forecast the economic slow-down in the US and Australia.

And this collapse in equities and the Australian dollar, extremely accurately, and better than any other financial institution. It is always a good feeling to have protected your clients during such periods of upheaval and even generated profits. The strength this brings to peoples investment power is what makes the difference in the long term.

The Australian dollar will remain under pressure. Though there is the prospect for the US dollar rally beginning to tire soon, and this could see the AUD stabilise above 70 cents. Our forecast risk to 68 cents, we said 70 to 68 at .7745 on ausbiz, well done ausbiz for allowing what was quite contrarian to sentiment views at the time is still in place. Australia needs more two sided debate on a whole range of issues.

Australia is economically challenged. Global stock markets are in retreat. China is shopping elsewhere. We have alienated Asia by resurrecting a pro US UK alliance, and we have alienated the EU. Normal economic activity that may have occurred now, was sucked forward into the previous 12 months by stimulus measures. We have yet to see the worst of the Delta impact. Inflation is getting out of control. The RBA is so confused it has said it will sit on its hands until 2024. Great policy?

So what do we think the outlook is for the rest of this year and into 2022. A combination of recession and not good.

US 500

A global sharp equity market decline. Not for no reason.

AUD/USD

Some chance of a consolidation bounce as the US dollar may have run its course for the moment. Overall remain cautious.

US Nahb Housing Index

The industry remains in a fast cooling trend.

New Zealand consumer sentiment

Softening due to lockdowns, but here too, the economic party post the first wave of Covid is well and truly over.