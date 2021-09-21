We have a very serious US/global financial market collapse risk in play right now.
This will be worse in Australia than anywhere else.
We are in recession that could stretch in to Q1 2022.
We have alienated our biggest trading partner who will continue to reduce buying from Australia.
Iron ore has halved AND THIS MEANS THE VEIL WILL BE DRAWN BACK revealing the true state of the Australian economy and it will not be pretty.
The Australian stock market just gave up 2-3 months of gains in 2 days. There will be real world consequences.
Most will be thinking 'buy the dip', and this could even work on the day, but we should respect that the overall dominant risk is going to be to the downside for some time.
There is always the chance it immediately turns around, but this move has happened for a reason, and it is more deeply rooted in the long term fractures in the economy than most are aware.
We have successfully forecast the economic slow-down in the US and Australia.
And this collapse in equities and the Australian dollar, extremely accurately, and better than any other financial institution. It is always a good feeling to have protected your clients during such periods of upheaval and even generated profits. The strength this brings to peoples investment power is what makes the difference in the long term.
The Australian dollar will remain under pressure. Though there is the prospect for the US dollar rally beginning to tire soon, and this could see the AUD stabilise above 70 cents. Our forecast risk to 68 cents, we said 70 to 68 at .7745 on ausbiz, well done ausbiz for allowing what was quite contrarian to sentiment views at the time is still in place. Australia needs more two sided debate on a whole range of issues.
Australia is economically challenged. Global stock markets are in retreat. China is shopping elsewhere. We have alienated Asia by resurrecting a pro US UK alliance, and we have alienated the EU. Normal economic activity that may have occurred now, was sucked forward into the previous 12 months by stimulus measures. We have yet to see the worst of the Delta impact. Inflation is getting out of control. The RBA is so confused it has said it will sit on its hands until 2024. Great policy?
So what do we think the outlook is for the rest of this year and into 2022. A combination of recession and not good.
US 500
A global sharp equity market decline. Not for no reason.
AUD/USD
Some chance of a consolidation bounce as the US dollar may have run its course for the moment. Overall remain cautious.
US Nahb Housing Index
The industry remains in a fast cooling trend.
New Zealand consumer sentiment
Softening due to lockdowns, but here too, the economic party post the first wave of Covid is well and truly over.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
Gold remains pressured below $1,770 amid yields rebound, pre-Fed anxiety
Gold prices lack the enthusiasm to enjoy a slight pullback in the greenback on Tuesday. The losses in the US dollar are compensated by the higher US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed meeting.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...