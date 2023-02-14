Coinbase Global, Inc (COIN) is a publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange platform in the US. It is the largest US exchange by trading volume, serving both retail and institutional investors. The company offers products such as the Coinbase app for buying, storing, and trading cryptocurrencies, Coinbase wallet, and Coinbase NFT. Coinbase trades over 50 different digital assets.
Log scale has been used for this 13-month chart of COIN for clearer illustration.
COIN has been in a down trend since Nov 2021. The inability of the price to rally up and breaking support of $150 led to Wyckoff last point of supply (LPSY). The confirmation of more distribution materialized as it Wyckoff sign of weakness (SOW) to the downside. The price gap down on 11 May 2022 and the spike of volume suggests it would be the Wyckoff selling climax (SC). The subsequent reaction is an automatic rally to hit $84 followed by a test to $46 on 13 Jun. This defined the temporary trading range.
The price attempted a rally to break the resistance at $84 on 4 Aug but was unable to commit above it and became Wyckoff upthrust (UT). The spike in volume suggests the presence of supply. Subsequently, the price retraced into range and was able to stay above $58. On 8 Nov, another large spike in volume and breaking of support at $58 hinted more weakness ahead. The price then drifted down in SOW to hit around $31.50 on 6 Jan 2023. It is important to note this leg down of SOW is more gradual than the one in May 2022 and with lower volume suggesting exhaustion of supply.
COIN started a significant Wyckoff sign of strength (SOS) rally to challenge the $84 resistance. However, the price was unable to stay committed and the rejection tails together with increased volume might lead to more sideway movements.
Bias
Range bound. According to the Wyckoff method, COIN is still consolidating in a trading range. If the price is able to commit above $58 which is approximately the midpoint of the trading range, the chance of it rechallenging $84 and breaking above it would be higher.
If the price breaks below $58, it is likely to retest the support of $46 or even $31.50.
The improving market breadth together with many bullish trade entry setups could suggest a new bull run as discussed in the video below.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates above 1.0700 post-US CPI
EUR/USD is still looking for direction after having spiked to 1.0800 with the initial reaction to US CPI data and fluctuating above 1.0700. Annual inflation in the US declined to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December but came in higher than the market expectation of 6.2%.
GBP/USD battles to retain gains as markets assess US CPI data
GBP/USD climbed to a 12-day high above 1.2250 after US CPI data but returned below 1.2150, erasing all of its daily gains. As investors assess the January inflation data, which showed that the Core CPI rose 0.4% on a monthly basis, the US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals.
Gold buyers fight back after US CPI´s knee-jerk Premium
Spot gold dipped to a fresh one-month low of $1,843.22 a troy ounce for the first time since early in January, bouncing from the level to recover the $ 1860 mark. The slump came after Wall Street’s opening and following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release.
Are Cardano whales gearing up for ADA price recovery rally?
Cardano network’s large wallet investors have increased their activity in the altcoin. Whale and shark addresses holding between 10,000 and 10 million ADA scooped up a higher volume of Cardano since the FTX exchange collapse.
TSLA stock dips on lower CPI but raises price of Model Y again
Tesla dipped before the market open on Tuesday as the January Consumer Price Index, a reading of inflation, came in slightly higher than expected.