This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 126, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 132 – 134.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 126, which will be followed by moving down to support level 120 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 111.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level $120.

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 126, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 135.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 120, which will be followed by reaching support level 111.

