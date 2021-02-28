This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 131, which will be followed by moving down to support level 120.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level $120.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 142.3, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 153.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 131, which will be followed by moving down to support level 120 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 111 and 102.

