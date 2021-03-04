Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 135, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 140.

Downtrend scenario

A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 131, which will be followed by moving down to support level 126.

Coffee

This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

For uptrend scenario look monthly forecast.

Downtrend scenario

A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 131, which will be followed by moving down to support level 120.

Coffee

Previous week forecast

Coffee

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level $120.

Coffee

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 142.3, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 153.

Downtrend scenario

A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 131, which will be followed by moving down to support level 120 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 111 and 102.

Coffee

Previous month forecast

Coffee

