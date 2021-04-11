This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2410, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2525 and 2665.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2410, which will be followed by reaching support level 2233 and 3160.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level 2160.
Monthly Forecast, April 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2410, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2655.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2410, which will be followed by reaching support level 2160.
