This/next week forecast (March 15 – 19, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2515, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2665.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2515, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2368.

Fundamental analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price at the level 2800.

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2410, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2700 – 2800 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3100.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2410, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2160.

