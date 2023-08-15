Mike shares Wiseguy action via sweeps. Coach talks Dollar Metals, SPX.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0900 despite upbeat US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0900 in the American session on Tuesday. Although the upbeat Retail Sales data helped the US Dollar gather strength, retreating US yields on renewed banking concerns weighed on the currency and helped the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD stays above 1.2700 as USD struggles to gather strength
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700 despite robust US Retail Sales data report for July. Earlier in the day, the data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% in three months through June, while wage inflation continued to run hot.
Gold recovers above $1,900 as US yields edge lower
Gold price touched its weakest level in over two months below $1,900 in the early American session but recovered back above that level. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turned negative on the day below 4.2% after Fitch Ratings said that they could downgrade several banks ratings, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
LRC recaptures 50% of lost investors as Loopring price bounces back from critical support level
Loopring price was saved from observing considerable losses earlier this month as the crypto market’volatility slowed down. The altcoin bounced back from a crucial support level as it also continues to bring back the investors it lost about two months ago.
NVDA stock continues rising after UBS gives thumbs up
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is running against the market’s trend on Tuesday after UBS raised its price target on the leading maker of computer chips for the artificial intelligence industry.