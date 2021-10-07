In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert shows areas of selling interest in USDJPY and potential longs in Gold and silver. He also explains the relative strength of AUDUSD and is a buyer on dips.

A strong dollar means that the U.S. dollar has risen to a level that is near historically high exchange rates for the other currency relative to the dollar. On the other hand, a weakening U.S. dollar means that it has fallen in value compared to the other currency, resulting in additional U.S dollars being exchanged for the stronger currency.