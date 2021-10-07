In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert shows areas of selling interest in USDJPY and potential longs in Gold and silver. He also explains the relative strength of AUDUSD and is a buyer on dips.
A strong dollar means that the U.S. dollar has risen to a level that is near historically high exchange rates for the other currency relative to the dollar. On the other hand, a weakening U.S. dollar means that it has fallen in value compared to the other currency, resulting in additional U.S dollars being exchanged for the stronger currency.
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755 awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.