In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert invites special guest and expert trader Adam Button to discuss his plan for October.

Adam opens up with a Bullish Commentary on The Dollar saying, "You have to go with this beak of resistance". Adam is also very constructive energy and is hoping for an October selloff to buy. He plans to wait until early next year for purchases of precious metals. We will keep an eye on any developments to update the TradeGATEHub community. Adam's experience and insights have been a valuable asset to traders all over the world. He and other guests share their insights with coach day regularly.

Tune in Monday through Thursday at 9:30am EST to continue learning with expert insights and tips.