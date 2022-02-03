In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Peter Goodburn. Peter is an Elliot Wave and Fibonacci specialist with 50+ years of market experience.
Peter believes SPX will take out the recent low. He prefers Silver over Gold. He's looking for 98ish DXY and is Bullish Russia, The Ruble and doesn't believe there will be an invasion.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to multi-week highs above 1.1400 on ECB potential March recalibration
EUR/USD rose further and reached at 1.1411, the highest level since mid-January on Thursday amid a potential policy recalibration at the March meeting. The euro was already outperforming following ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. She didn't push back against market pricing of rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3600 on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD regained its traction after dropping below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's press conference and was last seen posting modest daily gains near 1.3620. The dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors react to surprisingly hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde.
Gold Price Forecast: Holding above 1,800 without clear directional strength Premium
Central banks brought volatility to financial markets, with spot gold falling to $1,788.61 a troy ounce to quickly regain the 1,800 threshold.
Crypto sentiments rolls over as Meta shakes Nasdaq
The whole cryptocurrency space contained losses for now as Meta earnings issued a warning and rattled the Nasdaq index with losses in the ASIA PAC and European session.
Why are Netflix shares down 30% in 2022?
Netflix shares have tumbled 30% YTD, similar to its tech brethren, who have by-in-large, been facing huge downward pressure. For interest sake, NFLX was down 37% from its all-time high in November 2021.