In today's live stream, Dale covers FX, Indices and WTI.
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly below 1.1000 on Wednesday. Ahead of Thursday's highly-anticipated inflation data from the US, the cautious market stance makes it difficult for the pair to extend its recovery.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and turned negative below 1.2750 on Wednesday. Following a bearish start to the day, the US Dollar managed to stage a rebound with Wall Street's main indexes trading in the red, causing the pair to turn south.
Gold falls to fresh multi-week lows below $1,920
Gold price started the day on a firm footing and climbed above $1,930. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day, however, dragged XAU/USD below $1,920. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 4%, making it hard for the pair to rebound.
Could Bitcoin price advance amid higher US inflation rate expectations?
The announcement of the US inflation rate, aka the CPI, on August 10 at 12:30 GMT could further clarify Fed’s next step. Based on the forecasts, the year-over-year inflation rate is expected to rise from 3% in June to 3.3% in July.
DJIA stock futures rise on Wednesday ahead of Disney earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is projecting an advance at the open on Wednesday with DJIA futures advancing 0.2% at the time of writing. The index reversed course on Tuesday following Monday’s 1.16% gain.