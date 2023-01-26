In today's live stream Coach showed the DXY bounce and Gold threatening to correct. Mike said leadership is narrowing in Oil Shares.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US seem to be helping the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2400
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2350 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar strength amid mixed risk mood and strong US data makes it difficult for the pair to build on Wednesday's gains.
Gold: XAU/USD backs away from monthly highs, tests critical support at $1,920 Premium
Gold hits fresh multi-month highs slightly below $1,950 and then started to correct lower. The slide continued after the release of US economic data and as markets wobble ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting. XAU/USD hit momentarily level under $1,920 but it holding above.
ChainlinkPrice: LINK at risk of dropping 10% under inflated tail risk pressures
Chainlink (LINK) price action has been able to trade firmly higher in the beginning weeks of this year as quite a lot of tail risks from 2022 were moved a bit to the background.
NIO shares jump 5% in premarket on Tesla earnings coattails
Nio (NIO) stock has advanced 5.3% in Thursday's premarket due to Tesla (TSLA), the king of the electric vehicle industry, unveiling results of a bullish fourth quarter late Wednedsay.