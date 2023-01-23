Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
AUD/USD: Softer Aussie PMIs probe bulls above 0.7000, US data eyed
AUD/USD justifies the recent activity data from Australia as the pair buyers take a breather around the highest levels since August, marked the last week, following the downbeat release of Aussie S&P Global PMIs for January. Also challenging the risk barometer pair could be the recently cautious mood ahead of the key US PMIs, as well as the US four-quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
EUR/USD grinds below 1.0900 around nine-month high ahead of Eurozone/US PMIs
The pair stays firmer around 1.0870, despite late Monday’s retreat from a multi-day high, as the European Central Bank (ECB) hawks favor the pair buyers ahead of the key monthly activity data for the bloc, as well as for the US.
Gold aims for stability above $1,930 as risk-on solidifies, US PMI eyed
Gold price is looking to sustain above the immediate resistance of $1,930.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has extended its responsive buying action move from $1,912.50 to near $1,930.00 and is aiming to stretch further as the risk appetite of the market participants is firmer.
FBI confirms North Korean hacker group Lazarus responsible for $100 million Harmony Bridge attack
The crypto market has not been privy to attacks and exploits, as over the last few years, billions have been lost to such crimes. One of the leaders in this space is the Lazarus Group, which has been estimated to have exploited the market multiple times now, including the infamous Harmony Horizon bridge attack.
Markets gain as tech stocks lead the way
Equities are pushing higher ahead of a week dominated by growth and inflation data. European markets have enjoyed a largely positive start to the week, with the recent jitters fading thanks to a largely slow day.