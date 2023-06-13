It's difficult to be bullish on China as the property market is no longer the driver and low birth rates and fiscal stresses leave everyone wondering who is left to pay taxes. The burdening debt load and fears of default make it virtually impossible for the government to lather the economy in a deluge of fiscal soothing balm. And" policy light" interventions by lowering property commissions and asking banks to cut deposit rates or a small cut in the reverse repo rate are not persuasive enough.
So what’s left? Ultimately China may have to sacrifice the currency, and with it comes a big wave of disinflation and pressure on virtually everything, including the bellwether copper and oil.
Along those sacrificial lines, the PBOC cut their reverse repo rate to 1.9% from 2 % with predictable currency results as the USDCNH gapped +150 pips higher.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sits tight ahead of key US events, bears are lurking
AUD/USD is flat on Tuesday in anticipation of key events from the US this week, starting with today's Consumer Price Index. The May US inflation rate will be a key focus while the Federal Reserve interest rate decision follows on Wednesday as investors remained cautious on Monday.
EUR/USD edges higher past 1.0750 as ECB garners more hawkish bets than Fed, German/US inflation eyed
EUR/USD defends the week-start gains around the highest levels since late May, despite retreating from the multi-day top amid late Monday, as Euro bulls brace for the key day. That said, the major currency pair remains on the front foot at around 1.0760 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session.
Gold breakout could be on the cards around key US events
The Gold price is flat ahead of key events that are taking place today and Wednesday on the US calendar. With all eyes on Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, shorts in gold were recently covered on profit-taking following the blockbuster Nonfarm Payrolls jobs report.
Polygon taps internet's value layer with 2.0 upgrade as eToro makes life-changing decision for MATIC holders
Polygon Labs, the network behind MATIC crypto, has revealed a new suite of upgrades expected to establish the "Value Layer" of the internet. According to the company, users will henceforth be able "to create, exchange, and program value."
US inflation trading opportunities ahead
The next two days' worth of trading could turn out to be particularly interesting due to the sharp drop in CPI expected on (US time) Tuesday as well as the market being (over?) confident that the Fed is going to pause its rate hiking cycle on Wednesday.