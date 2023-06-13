Share:

It's difficult to be bullish on China as the property market is no longer the driver and low birth rates and fiscal stresses leave everyone wondering who is left to pay taxes. The burdening debt load and fears of default make it virtually impossible for the government to lather the economy in a deluge of fiscal soothing balm. And" policy light" interventions by lowering property commissions and asking banks to cut deposit rates or a small cut in the reverse repo rate are not persuasive enough.

So what’s left? Ultimately China may have to sacrifice the currency, and with it comes a big wave of disinflation and pressure on virtually everything, including the bellwether copper and oil.

Along those sacrificial lines, the PBOC cut their reverse repo rate to 1.9% from 2 % with predictable currency results as the USDCNH gapped +150 pips higher.