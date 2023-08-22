Share:

General trend

- China offshore Yuan intervention by state-owned banks was again reported by traders, while the PBoC set the most forceful Yuan fix on record at 1105 pips firmer than financial press estimates.

- The intervention comes as the yield gap between China 10-yr govt bonds and UST 10-yr widens to >180bps, the highest since 2007.

- China offshore Yuan HIBOR highest since 2018, while HK offshore Yuan HIBOR highest since Apr 2022.

- Worryingly for the CN real estate sector, a unit of troubled property developer Sino-Ocean said it does not expect it will be able to settle principal amount of corporate bonds in full within the 30 day grace period.

- Meanwhile, Japanese newest 10-yr JGB yield rose to 0.660%, the highest since Jan 2014.

- Asian equities arrested some recent losses, with most bourses positive, including the Hang Seng slightly up. Nikkei led the way +0.9%.

- US equity FUTs slightly down in Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed AU & JP Manufacturing & Services PMI, SG CPI,

- Wed evening German Manufacturing PMI Flash, US A/H close Nvidia earnings.

- Thu night US Durable Goods and Initial Jobless Claims.

- Aug 24-26, US Fed Jackson Hole Symposium (Night of Aug 25th Fed Chair Powell speech).

- Fri JP Tokyo CPI.

- Fri evening ECB Pres Lagarde Speech.

Holidays in Asia this week

- N/A.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.3% at 7,097.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 75.8 v 78.2 prior.

- Australia sells total A$150M v A$150M indicated in 2035 Indexed Bonds.

- BHP.AU CEO post-earnings comments: China economy mixed, housing starts uncertain, but other sectors strong.

- New Zealand Treasury: Economic activity is slowing as expected.

- New Zealand Min of Foreign Affairs: ASEAN/Australia Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) deal upgraded.

- RBNZ announces variation to funding agreement for 2020-25: NZ government increases funding for the RBNZ by NZ$48.1M.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.4% at 3,103.

- Hang Seng opens +0.1% at 17,641.

- Hong Kong July CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.9%e (overnight update).

- China offshore Yuan HIBOR rate surges to highest since 2018, while (HK) Hong Kong offshore Yuan HIBOR rises to 4.32015%, highest since Apr 25, 2022.

- US 10-year/China 10-year bond yield spread hits the widest since 2007 at >180bps.

- China banks may expedite cuts in existing mortgage rates - China Securities Daily.

- Sino-Ocean’s SOG China [unit]: Does not expect it will be able to settle principal amount of corporate bonds in full within 30 day grace period, to meet with bondholders Aug 28th-30th.

- US Commerce Dept to remove 33 entities from the 'unverified list'; 27 of the entities are based in China - press [update].

- China reportedly urges more consumption credit support for car purchases, electronic appliances and other products.

- China Premier Li: Willing to work with US on supply chain stability - US-China business council (overnight update).

- China July YTD Fiscal Revenue +11.5% y/y, Fiscal Spending +3.3% y/y (overnight update).

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1992 v 7.1987 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY111B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY93B v net injects CNY28B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% at 31,792.

- Japan's newest 10-yr JGB yield rises to 0.660%, highest since Jan 2014.

- Mizuho Financial Group (8411.JP) Exec: Co. is holding off buying Japan JGBs as a sustained economic recovery may prompt the BOJ to exit its negative interest rate policy early next year - financial press.

- BOJ Gov Ueda: Explained BOJ's July policy decision to PM Kishida; Did not discuss FX volatility.

- Japan will seek to release Fukushima wastewater from Aug 24.

- Japan MOF raises assumption for its long-term interest rate from 1.1% to 1.5% for upcoming FY24/25 (overnight update) ** Reminder Jan 17th: The government has increased its 10-year bond yield assumption to 1.6% for FY2026 [vs 1.1% est for FY2023].

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.8% at 2,528.

- South Korea Aug Consumer Confidence: 103.1 v 103.2 prior.

- South Korea Q2 Household Credit (KRW): 1,862.8T v 1,853.9T prior (fastest quarterly growth since Dec 2021).

- Bank of Korea (BoK) Gov Rhee: Reiterates inflation rate may rebound to 3% level in Aug/Sep.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo: Will control household debt very strictly; Trade surplus might return in Sept, exports may return to growth in Oct.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Q2 Current Account: $22.2B v $19.1B prior (overnight update).

- Boeing (BA) Indonesia signs MoU to buy up to 24 F-15EX advanced fighter jets; Deal subject to US gov't approval.

- Former Thailand PM Thaksin will serve total of 8 years in prison - Supreme Court Statement.

- Indonesia Q2 Current Account: -$1.9B v -$0.3Be.

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo: To maintain pro-stability rate policy in 2024.

North America

- (US) S&P downgraded multiple regional US banks; ASB, CMA, KEY, UMBF, VLY.

- (US) NHC: Showers and thunderstorms are showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the central Gulf of Mexico; Formation chance through 48 hours is 80%.

Europe

- Italy Econ Min Giorgetti: Hopes EU Stability Agreement will not return in 2024.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.9%; ASX 200 -0.1%; Hang Seng +0.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0892-1.0917 ; JPY 145.85-146.41; AUD 0.64.3-0.6430; NZD 0.5918-0.5943.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,924/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $79.94/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.7268/lb.