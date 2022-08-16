Asia Market Update: CN property developers surge following report related to state support; RBNZ decision due on Wed, AU wages to also be released.

General trend

- NZD declines ahead of RBNZ.

- Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher.

- Nikkei 225 has traded generally flat.

- BHP rises after reporting FY earnings.

- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.

- JHX.AU Reports Q1 adj Net $154.3M v $134.2M y/y; adj EBIT 208.4M v 180.5M y/y; Rev $1.0B v $843.3M y/y; cuts FY23 adj Net $730-780M (prior $740-820M).

- (AU) Confusion if China has actually suspended customs clearance for Australia and New Zealand agricultural products; China clarified only Aussie beef – AFR.

- Follow Up: New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries confirms New Zealand products continue to be cleared in China.

- BHP.AU Reports FY21 Underlying Net $23.8B v $17.1B y/y, Underlying EBITDA $40.6B v $37.4B y/y, Rev $B v $60.8B y/y.

- (AU) Australia July CBA Household Spending M/M: 1.1% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 12.2% v 8.7% prior.

- *(AU) Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) Aug minutes: Reiterates board expects to take further steps in the process of normalizing monetary conditions over the months ahead but not on a pre-set path; CPI to peak later in 2022 and back into rate by end of 2024.

- (AU) Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS): Introducing a monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator for Australia; quarterly CPI will continue to be Australia’s key measure of inflation.

- (NZ) New Zealand July Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 58.6% v 58.4% prior.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia appoints Penelope Smith as Head of International Department in Financial Markets; Andrea Brischetto as head of the Financial Stability Department.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.

- 6501.JP CEO: targeting FY24 EBITDA ¥1.2T, Rev ¥10.0T; R&D of ¥1.1T through 2024.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan Jun Tertiary Industry Index M/M: -0.2% v +0.4%e.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.005% 5-year JGBs; Avg Yield: -0.0070% v +0.039% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.40x v 3.92x prior.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.6%

- (KR) South Korea and US to hold joint military drills from Aug 22 to Sept 1st.

- (KR) South Korea July auto production 325K, +9.1% y/y; Domestic vehicle sales 143K, -3% y/y.

- 012330.KR Said to be planning to split off its module and parts businesses - Korean press.

- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW650B v KRW1.00T indicated in 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 2.420% v 2.415% prior.

- (KR) South Korea to supply 2.7M new homes over the next 5 years.

- (KR) South Korea sells 10-year bonds Avg yield 3.21% v 3.40% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.

- (CN) PBOC backed financial news front page report: China needs additional policy stimulus to increase economic growth.

- (CN) China said to be considering issuing Govt guaranteed bonds to provide liquidity to certain developers - Chinese press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7730 v 6.7410 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.

- (HK) PBOC to sell CNY denominated bonds via HKMA.

- Longfor 960.HK Said to plan a CNY1.5B bond sale with a State Owned Enterprise Guarantee; Could happen as soon as Aug - Press.

- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC): Approved ~CNY1.03T in fixed asset projects from Jan through July, approved CNY236.8B of fixed assets in July.

Other

- (SG) Singapore Deputy PM Wong: looking at how tax system can be enhanced to make sure growth is inclusive; US China relationship is entering dangerous territory; CPI to peak near end of year and then ease.

- (TW) Taiwan Defense Ministry: China Air Force video of Taiwan's Penghu Islands are 'information warfare'.

North America

- (US) JUN NET LONG-TERM TIC FLOWS: Japan Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $1.236T v $1.224T prior; China Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $967.8B v $980.8B prior.

- TME Reports Q2 $0.09 v $0.10 y/y, Rev $1.03B v $1.24B y/y.

- AAPL Said to have fired ~100 contract recruiters as part of hiring slowdown - Press.

Europe

- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: Gas levy is challenging; Consumers need compensation.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng -0.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.

- EUR 1.0169-1.0147 ; JPY 133.49-132.95 ; AUD 0.7070-0.6999 ;NZD 0.6392-0.6348.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,795/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $88.84/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.6180/lb.