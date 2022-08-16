Asia Market Update: CN property developers surge following report related to state support; RBNZ decision due on Wed, AU wages to also be released.
General trend
- NZD declines ahead of RBNZ.
- Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher.
- Nikkei 225 has traded generally flat.
- BHP rises after reporting FY earnings.
- US equity FUTs trade slightly lower.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.3%.
- JHX.AU Reports Q1 adj Net $154.3M v $134.2M y/y; adj EBIT 208.4M v 180.5M y/y; Rev $1.0B v $843.3M y/y; cuts FY23 adj Net $730-780M (prior $740-820M).
- (AU) Confusion if China has actually suspended customs clearance for Australia and New Zealand agricultural products; China clarified only Aussie beef – AFR.
- Follow Up: New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries confirms New Zealand products continue to be cleared in China.
- BHP.AU Reports FY21 Underlying Net $23.8B v $17.1B y/y, Underlying EBITDA $40.6B v $37.4B y/y, Rev $B v $60.8B y/y.
- (AU) Australia July CBA Household Spending M/M: 1.1% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 12.2% v 8.7% prior.
- *(AU) Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) Aug minutes: Reiterates board expects to take further steps in the process of normalizing monetary conditions over the months ahead but not on a pre-set path; CPI to peak later in 2022 and back into rate by end of 2024.
- (AU) Australia Bureau of Statistics (ABS): Introducing a monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator for Australia; quarterly CPI will continue to be Australia’s key measure of inflation.
- (NZ) New Zealand July Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 58.6% v 58.4% prior.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia appoints Penelope Smith as Head of International Department in Financial Markets; Andrea Brischetto as head of the Financial Stability Department.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.
- 6501.JP CEO: targeting FY24 EBITDA ¥1.2T, Rev ¥10.0T; R&D of ¥1.1T through 2024.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan Jun Tertiary Industry Index M/M: -0.2% v +0.4%e.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.005% 5-year JGBs; Avg Yield: -0.0070% v +0.039% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.40x v 3.92x prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.6%
- (KR) South Korea and US to hold joint military drills from Aug 22 to Sept 1st.
- (KR) South Korea July auto production 325K, +9.1% y/y; Domestic vehicle sales 143K, -3% y/y.
- 012330.KR Said to be planning to split off its module and parts businesses - Korean press.
- (KR) Bank of Korea sells KRW650B v KRW1.00T indicated in 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 2.420% v 2.415% prior.
- (KR) South Korea to supply 2.7M new homes over the next 5 years.
- (KR) South Korea sells 10-year bonds Avg yield 3.21% v 3.40% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.1%.
- (CN) PBOC backed financial news front page report: China needs additional policy stimulus to increase economic growth.
- (CN) China said to be considering issuing Govt guaranteed bonds to provide liquidity to certain developers - Chinese press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7730 v 6.7410 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (HK) PBOC to sell CNY denominated bonds via HKMA.
- Longfor 960.HK Said to plan a CNY1.5B bond sale with a State Owned Enterprise Guarantee; Could happen as soon as Aug - Press.
- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC): Approved ~CNY1.03T in fixed asset projects from Jan through July, approved CNY236.8B of fixed assets in July.
Other
- (SG) Singapore Deputy PM Wong: looking at how tax system can be enhanced to make sure growth is inclusive; US China relationship is entering dangerous territory; CPI to peak near end of year and then ease.
- (TW) Taiwan Defense Ministry: China Air Force video of Taiwan's Penghu Islands are 'information warfare'.
North America
- (US) JUN NET LONG-TERM TIC FLOWS: Japan Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $1.236T v $1.224T prior; China Total Holdings of US Treasuries: $967.8B v $980.8B prior.
- TME Reports Q2 $0.09 v $0.10 y/y, Rev $1.03B v $1.24B y/y.
- AAPL Said to have fired ~100 contract recruiters as part of hiring slowdown - Press.
Europe
- (DE) German Chancellor Scholz: Gas levy is challenging; Consumers need compensation.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng -0.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +0.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.1%.
- EUR 1.0169-1.0147 ; JPY 133.49-132.95 ; AUD 0.7070-0.6999 ;NZD 0.6392-0.6348.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,795/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $88.84/brl; Copper +0.4% at $3.6180/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!