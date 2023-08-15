Share:

Asia Market Update: CN poor macro data continues; CN surprise MLF rate cut; JP GDP growth doubles ests, tempered by poor consumption and business spending; US Retail Sales tonight.

General trend

- China’s ‘data dump’ of economic data showed continued under-performing: Industrial production, Retail sales, fixed asset investment, property investment and unemployment all doing worse than even the relatively low forecasts.

- CN Retail sales in particular heavily under-performed at 2.5% (v 4.0%e), the lowest since Dec 2022 at the end of the pandemic restrictions.

- The youth unemployment figures are perhaps getting so bad that the China National Stats Bureau came out with a statement that they would no longer publish them “for the time being”.

- China’s daily coal output also hit its lowest level since Oct 202 – when China was still in the grips of strict national lock-downs.

- Prior to the data dump, CN PBOC unexpectedly cut the one-year MLF rate by 15bps to 2.50%, also cutting the 7-day reverse repo by 10bps to 1.80%.

- PBOC increased the relative level of Yuan support, with a fix 671 pips stronger than estimates. There were also trader reports of China state banks intervening in the market to buy Yuan and sell dollars to protect the yuan level.

- Japan GDP growth doubled expectations, with an annualized q/q pace of 6.0% recorded for Q2, registering quarterly growth +1.5%.

- Apr-Jun annualised Real GDP growth for 3 straight quarters is the fastest since Q4 2020 and the total of ¥560.74T is the biggest on record.

- Japan’s positive data was tempered, however, by poor private consumption, falling for the first time in 3 quarters (-0.5% v 0.0%e) and business spending 0.0% v 0.4%e.

- Australia RBA Minutes reaffirmed the RBA believes it is on a path back to normalization of rates, with further decisions being data dependent but a bias towards leaving the OCR unchanged at the last meeting.

- Australian and NZ earnings season peaks this week and next.

- US equity FUTs up 0.2%– to 0.3% during Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Tonight US Retail Sales.

- Wed China House Price Index.

- Wed night US FOMC Minutes.

- Thu JP Balance of Trade, AU employment.

- Fri JP CPI.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Tue Aug 15 South Korea.

- Thu Aug 17 Indonesia.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.2% at 7,290.

- AUSTRALIA Q2 WAGE PRICE INDEX Q/Q: 0.8% V 0.9%E; Y/Y: 3.6% V 3.7%E.

- RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA (RBA) AUG MINUTES; Board saw a 'credible path' back to inflation target with cash rates at current 4.10%.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 78.2 v 75.0 prior.

- Australia July CBA Household Spending M/M: 0.0% v -1.7% prior; Y/Y: 1.3% v 2.7% prior (overnight update).

- New Zealand July REINZ House Sales Y/Y: +1.6% v +14.6% prior.

- New Zealand Jul BNZ Job Ads M/M: -3.9% v -3.5% prior [4th straight decline].

- New Zealand RBNZ says NZ household 2-yr ahead inflation expectation 3.5%.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens -0.9% at 18,599.

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,180.

- CHINA PBOC CUTS MLF RATE BY 15BPS TO 2.50% (not expected).

- CHINA INJECTS CNY401B IN 1-YEAR MEDIUM TERM LENDING FACILITY (MLF); CUTS MONTHLY SETTING RATE BY 15BPS TO 2.50%.

- CHINA PBOC CUTS 7-DAY REVERSE REPO RATE BY 10BPS TO 1.80% [2nd cut during 2023.

- China PBOC: MLF and Reverse Repo operations are aimed at offsetting factors including tax payments.

- USD/CNH breaks 7.30 level after surprise cut of MLF rate by PBOC.

- China state banks seen selling dollars v Yuan at 7.28; relates to the onshore spot FX market.

- CHINA JULY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION Y/Y: 3.7% V 4.3%E.

- CHINA JULY RETAIL SALES Y/Y: 2.5% V 4.0%E [slowest growth since Dec 2022].

- CHINA JULY YTD FIXED URBAN ASSETS Y/Y: 3.4% V 3.7%E.

- China July Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.3% v 5.2%e.

- China July YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -8.5% v -8.1%e.

- China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): Foundation for economic recovery needs to be strengthened - comments on Jul data.

- China National Stats Bureau: To stop publishing data for youth jobless rate from August (other releases say from July).

- China 5-year and 10-year government bond yields decline to 3-year lows amid surprise easing by the PBOC, weaker China July data.

- China PBOC Adviser says China urgently needs to increase consumption.

- Treasury Sec Yellen: China economic slowdown will have its biggest impact in Asia; Spillovers from China are a risk factor for the US.

- CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY (MOFCOM) OFFICIAL: CHINA TO PUSH FOR NARROWING NEGATIVE LIST FOR FOREIGN FIRMS; STUDYING POTENTIAL REDUCTION OF IT (overnight update).

- China PBOC end-July FX Positions (CNY) M/M: +9.1B v -8.9B prior (overnight update).

- China cities said plan loosening home purchase limits and to lower down payment for 2nd home buyers (overnight update).

- China reportedly sets up taskforce for its largest asset fund manager, Zhongzhi Enterprise Group (ZEG) following missed trust payments (overnight update).

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Seeks to extend maturing yuan bond over 3 years (for the first time); Proposed plan to some holders of yuan note due Sept 2nd (overnight update).

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Follow Up: Source close to the co. said to note no related info on rumored bond payment extension proposal - Chinese press [update].

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Block of 34.4M shares crosses at HK$0.83/share.

- Barclays analysts see PBOC will likely cut the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 25bps and the policy interest rate by 10bps in the coming weeks (overnight update).

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1768 v 7.1686 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY204B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY198B v net injects CNY6B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +1.0% at 32,372.

- JAPAN Q2 PRELIMINARY GDP Q/Q: 1.5% V 0.8%E; GDP ANNUALIZED Q/Q: 6.0% V 2.9%E.

- Japan Economy Min Goto statement on GDP: Moderate economic recovery likely to continue.

- Japan Jun Final Industrial Production M/M: 2.4% v 2.0% prelim; Y/Y: 0.0% v -0.4% prelim.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Excessive FX moves are not desirable; Reiterates stance to take steps if seeing excessive moves; Watching FX trend with high sense of urgency.

- JAPAN SELLS ¥2.5T IN 5-YEAR JGB BONDS; AVG YIELD: 0.1890% V 0.0680% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 3.35X V 4.68X PRIOR.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi closed for holiday.

- South Korea Pres Yoon: Significance of trilateral security cooperation with US and Japan is growing.

- US Japan South Korea summit is unlikely to produce a three-way security framework; Summit will launch several initiatives in technology, education and defense – Senior US Administration Official.

Other Asia

- Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW) Reports Q2 (NT$) Net 33.0B v 25.9Be, Op 30.9B v 33.2Be, Rev 1.31T v 1.34Te; Cuts FY23 Rev outlook.

- Foxconn Exec: Demand has returned to normal following COVID pandemic; AI server demand continues to strongly increase - post earnings comments.

- Indonesia July Exports Y/Y: -18.0% v -19.2%e, Trade Balance: $1.31B v $2.6Be.

- Indonesia July Local Auto Sales: 80.4K v 82.6K prior.

North America

- SL Green Realty Corp (SLG): Fitch cuts rating to BB+ from BBB- [lowest level of investment grade]; Outlook Negative.

- US Steel (X): Says welcomes Esmark to join strategic alternatives process.

- New York Nov Fed July Survey of Consumer Expectations: Retreating inflation expectations seen across a number of categories.

- US S&P Global: Demand conditions, which remain very depressed globally, declined at even sharper rates in Europe and the UK in July; North American demand conditions were less depressed than in June.

- US State of Georgia charges Donald Trump and 19 defendants in all with violation of state RICO Act and conspiracy to commit forgery.

Europe

- Germany Fin Min Lindner: Committed to providing €5.0B per year in aid to Ukraine through 2027 – Kyiv.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.7%; ASX 200 +0.4%; Hang Seng -1.3%; Shanghai Composite -0.7%; Kospi -0.8%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.2%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0900-1.10918 ; JPY 145.32-145.60 ; AUD 0.6462-0.6512; NZD 0.5958-0.5994.

- Gold -0.3% at $1,938/oz; Crude Oil flat at $8247/brl; Copper +0.1% at $3.7317/lb.