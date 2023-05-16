Share:

General trend

- Asian indices broadly stronger today, other than ASX200 slightly down, with Shanghai bank stocks rising 0.5% breaking a week of losses.

- China’s monthly data dump showed industrial activity heavily down over expectations, and retail sales also below expectations (see China section below).

- Markets increasingly nervous about the lack of progress on debt-ceiling talks to date, with the next potential for progress to be when Pres Biden and House Speaker McCarthy meet Tues at 3 PM ET.

- US equity FUTs are slightly down.

- Broadly stronger USD rally of the past few days holding levels today.

- Aussie RBA Minutes showed that the central bank is “determined to do what is required to bring inflation to target” – and considered options of pause or a 25bps hike (they chose to unexpectedly hike in April).

- Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence index fell back sharply to 79.0 from 85.8 prior. Westpac commented that consumer sentiment was pessimistic after a surprise April rate hike and a mildly disappointing Budget last week. Conversely, house price expectations surged to 15 month high.

- The HK TECH index is up +1.3% today, ahead of earnings from Tencent and Baidu on Wed and Alibaba on Thurs.

- Today’s major earnings in Japan are nearly finished for this season.

- US Retail Sales tonight.

- Finally, watch out for a lot more Fed-speak this week from various members.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,272.

- (AU) Australia Weekly ANZ/Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: -1.8%.

- (AU) Australia May Westpac Consumer Confidence Index: 79.0 v 85.8 prior.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) May minutes: Determined to do what is required to bring inflation to target; considered options of pause or a 25bps hike.

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Non-Resident Bond Holdings: 62.1% v 60.3% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +1.1% at 20,183.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,310.

- (CN) China State Planner (NDRC) Official: Vow to adopt more policies to boost private investment.

- (CN) China PBOC Q1 Monetary Policy Implementation Report: Prudent monetary policy will be precise and forceful; Inflation may rebound gradually during H2 2023.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9506 v 6.9654 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net CNY0B.

- (CN) CAAC [aviation regulator]: China Apr Air Passenger Numbers +537.9% y/y.

- (CN) China Apr industrial production Y/Y: 5.6% V 10.9%E.

- (CN) China Apr Retail Sales Y/Y: 18.4% V 21.9%E.

- (CN) China Apr YTD fixed urban assets Y/Y: 4.7% V 5.7%E.

- (CN) China Apr Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.2% v 5.3%e.

- (CN) China Apr YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -6.2% v -5.7%e.

- (CN) China Stats Bureau (NBS): National economy sustained recovery and momentum in April; reiterates China is not in deflation, low price levels are 'temporary' [follows Apr data releases].

Japan

- (JP) Japan Nikkei 225 opens +0.7% at 29,838.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected] – update.

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,469.

- (KR) South Korea stock markets to close on May 29th for one-off holiday.

Other Asia

- (PH) Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Medalla: If Fed does not cut rates, hard for us to also cut rates.

North America

- (US) Follow Up: Debt ceiling meeting between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy to be held on Tues at 3 PM ET - financial press.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): Debt ceiling negotiators are still far apart.

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): Not confident of getting a deals this week based upon what they are offering right now.

- (US) Deputy Treasury Sec Adeyemo: US default would make US debt and economy worse, would have implications for years to come, make cost of borrowing rise.

- (US) Fed’s Kashkari (voter): Fed still has more work to do; Labor market is not as 'frothy' as 9-mth ago but still strong overall.

- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Still a way to go on inflation but a lot of froth has come out - TV interview.

- (US) Fed's Barkin (non-voter): No barrier to higher rates if inflation persists.

- (US) Reportedly US planning to purchase 3M barrels of oil for the emergency reserve - press.

Europe

- (EU) Traders circulating unverified Eurosystem sources press chatter saying ECB is most likely to hike only once or twice more in this cycle.

- (ES) Spain Econ Min Calvino: Confident that ECB will take the right steps to help return euro-zone inflation to its target of around 2% in the medium-term.

- (EU) NATO Sec Gen Stoltenberg: Expect allies at summit to agree on multi-year program to help Ukraine move to NATO standard equipment.

- (EU) Eurozone Mar industrial production M/M: -4.1% V -2.8%E; Y/Y: -1.4% V +0.1%E.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.4%; Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite flat; Nikkei 225 +0.8%; Kospi +0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.2%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, DAX -0.2%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.0869– 1.0885 ; JPY 135.91– 136.12 ; AUD 0.6681 – 0.6710 ; NZD 0.6234 – 0.6257.

- Gold -0.1% at $2,020/oz; Crude Oil +0.4% at $71.39/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.7250/lb.