Share:

Asia market update: CN equities much higher on Politburo’s overnight commitment to action; Focus on US earnings + FOMC, ECB, BOJ rate decisions.

General trend

- Hong Kong and China equity markets were sharply higher from the opening bell, on the back of last night’s Politburo statement.

- Hang Seng Mainland Property Index was up +10% in early trading and 12% by lunch, perhaps particularly taking heart from the financial press reporting that the Poliburo statement omitted Pres Xi’s regular proclamation that 'homes are not for speculation', apparently for the first time in over 3 yrs.

- Property developers Longfor +20% and Country Garden up +13%. Some analysts are attributing the outsize gains to a short squeeze. (This comes less than a day after Country Garden’s 4.38% Yuan bond due 2025 was halted after a 22% drop).

- The feel-good factor was not limited to property, with the Hang Seng Tech Index up +5% and tech stocks Baidu and Alibaba up 7% and 5% respectively.

- China proxies NZD and AUD were up +0.2% shortly after the China and HK equities opened.

- Copper +1.1%.

- It should be noted that no details or monetary amounts have yet been specified as part of China authorities commitment to boosting the economy.

- Early afternoon development: Property developer Sino-Ocean put out a warning that it says it is going to be difficult to repay bonds due Aug 2 in full and on time.

- AU 3 yr yield +1bp at 3.97% ahead of tomorrow’s AU CPI, while the ASX 200 was up +0.5%.

- Mitsubishi Motors up another +6% today following yesterday’s +5% gain following earnings guidance yesterday.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed Australia CPI, Rio Tinto H1 (expected 16:15AEST / 06:15GMT).

- Wed night US FOMC rate decision.

- Thu evening EU ECB rate decision, Thu night US Q2 advance GDP growth.

- Fri Japan BOJ rate decision.

- Fri night US personal spending and PCE.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Fri 28 July Thailand.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.3% at 7,326.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 75.2 v 72.6 prior.

- New Zealand Jun ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: -1.0% v 1.8% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +2.7% at 19,172.

- CHINA Politburo: Domestic economy facing new challenges; Reiterates vow to strengthen consumption; Economy recovery to be tortuous [overnight update].

- Hang Seng Mainland Property Index +10% in early trading; follows the release of the China Politburo statement; the statement omitted 'homes are not for speculation' [first time in over 3 yrs].

- Shanghai Composite opens +1.2% at 3,201.

- China State Banks said to have been seen selling US dollars to buy Yuan in both the onshore and offshore spot markets.

- China State Planner (NDRC): Reportedly held meeting with private firms including Anta, TCL, Hengrui and Nio; 6 private manufacturers in all; to seek opinions from companies.

- China Politburo holds study session; Pres Xi stresses to strengthen military governance.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1406 v 7.1451 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY44B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY29B v net drains CNY19B prior (Returns to net injecting after two consecutive net drains).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens flat at 32,705.

- BOJ said to consider 'big increase' in its 2023 inflation outlook to around 2.5%, but has doubts upward price momentum to persist [overnight update].

- Japan sells ¥700B in 40-Year JGB Bonds; Yield at Lowest Accepted Price: 1.4650% v 1.3850% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.54x v 2.38x prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan PM Kishida: North Korea's missile launch threatens not only Japan but also regional, international society's peace and stability; Absolutely unacceptable.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.6% at 2,643.

- SOUTH KOREA Q2 ADVANCE GDP Q/Q: 0.6% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 0.9% V 0.8%E.

Other Asia

- Taiwan Jun Industrial Production Y/Y: -16.6% v -16.5%e.

- Taiwan Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.6%e.

- Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona: The challenge is now inflation, which is seen within target in Q4 2023 (2-4%).

- Philippines Finance Chief Diokno: Reiterates sees 'A-level' sovereign credit rating before the end of President Marco's term.

North America

- US Jun Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -0.32 v -0.16e.

- US July preliminary S&P manufacturing PMI: 49.0 V 46.2E (3rd month of contraction but highest since Apr 2023); Services PMI: 52.4 v 54.0e (6th month of expansion but lowest since Feb 2023).

- FDIC reportedly warns US banks on deposit accounting; Huntington and BoA said to be among the banks with the largest revisions to uninsured deposit numbers.

Europe

- Germany said to be considering €20B in aid for domestic and international firms by 2027 to increase chip production.

- Germany July preliminary manufacturing PMI: 38.8 V 41.0E (13th straight contraction and lowest since May 2020); Notes Q3 GDP forecast points to contraction and input and output prices 'gathered some pace' in July [overnight update].

- Kazakhstan Energy Minister: Says there are no issues with shipping Kazakh crude via Russia amid Black Sea tensions.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -0.4%; ASX 200 +0.3%; Hang Seng +3.5%; Shanghai Composite +1.9% ; Kospi -0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.1059-1.1082; JPY 141.20-141.62 ; AUD 0.6725-0.6771 ; NZD 0.6190-0.6223.

- Gold flat at $1,962/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $79.00/brl; Copper +1.1% at $3.8892/lb.