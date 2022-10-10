German Rail Chaos hits Euro, Mammoth US CPI report up next.

A better-than-expected US Employment report, which saw a rise in Payrolls as well as a dip in the Jobless Rate to 3.5% (3.7%) boosted the Dollar against most currencies.

On Saturday, China released its September Caixin Services PMI which plunged to 49.3 from a previous 55, and lower than estimates at 54.5. It was the first drop in 4 months.

Global treasury bond yields rose led by the benchmark US 10-year note, which settled at 3.88% (3.82%). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield climbed to 2.19% (2.11%). Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.24%.

The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies soared to 112.57 from 112.13 on Friday. The US economy added a total of 263,000 Jobs in September, beating economist’s median forecasts for a 250,000 increase.

The Euro (EUR/USD) plunged 0.65% to 0.9730 from Friday’s open at 0.9798 after reports of a massive disruption in Germany’s main rail transport network, the Deutsche Bahn.

Risk-leader the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) tumbled to 0.6365 from Friday’s 0.6411. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) slid anew to 0.5607 from 0.5655 against the overall stronger Greenback.

Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar grinded higher in late New York trade to finish at 145.37 (145.08 Friday). The USD/JPY pair fell to 144.66 following the US NFP release before recovering.

Sterling (GBP/USD) was pounded anew versus the Greenback to 1.1095 from Friday’s 1.1157. The British currency continues to be weighed down by concerns about the UK government’s fiscal policy.

Firmer oil prices and exceptional Canadian Jobs data supported the Loonie against the Dollar. USD/CAD dipped to 1.3734 (1.3745). Canada’s Unemployment Rate eased to 5.2% from a previous 5.4%. Brent Crude Oil prices rose to USD 97.80 (USD 94.95).

The US Dollar finished higher against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) rocketed to 7.1315 from 7.0815 Friday. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) climbed to 1.4327 from 1.4292.

The exceptional US Payrolls report initially boosted Wall Street stocks before tumbling at the close. The DOW settled at 29,298 (29,930) while the S&P 500 dropped to 3,640 from 3,745 Friday.

Other economic data released on Friday saw Japan’s Leading Economic Indicators climb to 100.9% from a previous downward revised 98.9& (from 99.6%) and higher than forecasts at 99.2%.

Germany’s September Industrial Production ease to -0.8% from a previous -0.3%, and median forecasts at -0.5%. The UK Halifax House Price Index dipped to -0.1% from a previous 0.4%, and lower than median expectations at 0.2%.

Switzerland’s September Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 2.1%. Canada’s September Employment saw a gain to 21,100 Jobs from a previous fall of -39,700 and estimates at 19,500.

US Weekly Average Hourly Earnings (Wages) in September matched median forecasts at 0.3%.

On the lookout

The week starts off with a light economic calendar amidst public holidays in Japan (Sports and Health Day), Canada (Independence Day) and the U.S. (Columbus Day).

Australia kicked off with its AIG (Australian Industry Group) Services Index for September which plunged to 48.0 against median forecasts at 52.9 and a previous 53.3. The AUD/USD pair was unchanged at 0.6365 following the release.

Japan is scheduled to release its September Machine Tool Orders (y/y no f/c, previous was 10.7%).

China releases its September CNY New Loans report (no f/c, previous was CNY 1,250 billion - FX Street).

The Eurozone releases its October Sentix Investor Confidence report (f/c -30.8 from -31.8 – FX Street).

The US releases its September Total Vehicle Sales (no f/c, previous was 13.2 million – FX Street).

Highlight for this week is the US September Headline and Core CPI report (Thursday, 11.30 pm Sydney). Economists are forecasting a monthly headline rise to 0.2% from 0.1%. Which would bring the Annual Headline US CPI ease to 8.1% from 8.3%.

US September Core CPI (m/m) is forecast to dip to 0.5% from 0.6% while (y/y) is forecast up to 6.5% from a previous 6.3%.

Trading perspective

While data releases today are light, markets are already setting their sites on the mammoth US CPI report due later this week (Sydney – Thursday 13 October, 11.30 pm). Earlier on the same day, the Federal Reserve releases its latest Meeting Minutes.

This week also sees the World Bank and IMF Meetings which officially kick off tomorrow (Tuesday 11 October). Traders should be on the lookout for comments from various global central bank heads as well as finance ministers.

Speaking ahead of the IMF and World Bank’s annual meetings, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen downplayed concerns about the strengthening US Dollar and the recent increase in market volatility. According to BNN Bloomberg, Yellen said her team is monitoring currency movements closely.

Coming off its weekend gains, the US Dollar will continue to trade with a bid bias in Asia today.

That said, net speculative long US Dollar bets are increasing, and a pullback cannot be discounted.

Keep those tin helmets on, the roller coaster ride in FX looks set to continue.

EUR/USD – The Euro’s recovery stopped at Parity (1.00) last week (05 October). Overnight, the shared currency traded to a weekly low at 0.9719 before steadying at the close to 0.9740. Reports over the weekend on Germany’s rail disruption will heap more angst on the Euro. On the day, look for immediate support at 0.9715 followed by 0.9685. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.9770, 0.9800 and 0.9830. Look for another volatile trade in the Euro today, likely range 0.9710 to 0.9810. At current levels given market positioning, trade the range is the best strategy for today.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

AUD/USD – Risk aversion and broad-based US Dollar strength continue to weigh on the Aussie. Overnight low traded was at 0.6348 before settling at the New York close at 0.6367. Look for immediate support at 0.6340 followed by 0.6310. Immediate resistance for today lies at 0.6400, 0.6450 and 0.6480. The Aussie will continue to trade under pressure from the surging Greenback. Likely range 0.6330-0.6430. Am neutral here, just trade the range shag.

GBP/USD – The Pound is truly sinking and despite its oversold condition looks heavy. Overnight GBP/USD traded to a low at 1.1051 before rallying in late New York to 1.1095. For today look for immediate support at 1.1050 followed by 1.1020 and then 1.0980. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 1.1130, 1.1180 and 1.1210. The big risk for Sterling this week is the UK Employment report due tomorrow (Tuesday October 11 at 5 pm Sydney time). Current forecasts are for the number of people claiming unemployment benefits are for an easing to 4,200 from a previous 6,300, while the Jobless Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.6%. Meantime, look to trade a likely range today of 1.1040-1.1140. Wouldn’t want to get caught short at the 1.1000 level just yet.

USD/JPY – Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback steadied to 145.37, up modestly from Friday’s 145.07. Overnight high traded was at 145.44. For today, look for immediate resistance at 145.50 followed by 145.80 and 146.10. On the downside, immediate support can be found at 145.00 followed by 144.70 and 144.40. Watch the US 10-year bond yield. It closed at a steady 3.88%. Any upward moves toward 4.0% will see the USD/JPY pair climb further north. Which would elicit more verbal intervention rhetoric from Japanese officials despite the Tokyo holiday. Likely range 144.50-145.50. Trade the range, 100 pips in it.

Have a good Monday and top week ahead all. Happy trading.