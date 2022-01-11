Global growth will lose momentum in 2022

The global economic recovery should continue in 2022. However, momentum will slow because major economies such as the Eurozone and the US are close to or already above their potential. As a result, fiscal and monetary policy support will also be gradually curtailed in 2022. The pandemic situation will remain a challenge from an economic perspective in 2022 due to possible virus mutations.

EU recovery plan to support Eurozone growth in 2022

We expect GDP growth to slow slightly to 4.4% in 2022. The economies of Southern Europe will benefit quite significantly from EU Recovery Plan funding in 2022 and beyond. Through increased external demand, exporting nations such as Germany and the Netherlands should also benefit indirectly. Germany in particular should benefit from an easing of the supply chain situation in 2022.

Climate policy increases investment pressure on companies and households

The decarbonization of the European economy is triggering a historically unprecedented surge in investment by companies and households. This creates opportunities, especially for manufacturers of environmental technologies, but also risks and problems (including for energy-intensive industries and low-income households). Germany is particularly dependent on industries with a high transformation risk in the context of the energy transformation.

Eurozone inflation to rise again slightly in 2022

An explosive rise in European energy prices led to historic highs in Eurozone inflation at the end of 2021. On a monthly basis, inflation should start to fall as of January 2022, but on an annual average, we still expect inflation to rise slightly to 2.9% in 2022. In 2023, the situation should ease with an inflation rate of 1.8%.

US: COVID-19 will weigh on economy

We expect the economy to slow down significantly in 1Q22, with growth roughly in line with that of the third quarter of 2021. In addition to the expected high growth rate for the fourth quarter, the recent sharp increase in infections with COVID-19, in particular, argues for weaker economic growth during the coming months. With the inflation data for January, a decline in inflation should begin, which should extend throughout 2022. The reason for this is that strong price increases from the previous year will drop out of the calculation. This applies above all to energy and the prices of motor vehicles (new and used).

Global economy

Monetary and fiscal policy crisis mode to end in 2022

The global economy will continue its recovery in 2022. However, momentum will slow somewhat because major economies such as the US and the Eurozone are already above or close to their potential. China's economy will also contribute to the slowing momentum of the global economy in 2022 with a decline in growth to 5.6% (vs. 8% 2021).

The pandemic situation will remain a challenge in 2022, but the negative impact on the economy should diminish. On the one hand, because global immunity will improve continuously this year and additional effective drugs will be used to treat COVID-19. On the other hand, due in part to a rapid surge in digitization, the flexibility of many industries has increased significantly in response to the pandemic. Therefore, the economic damage should steadily decrease in the event of renewed waves of infection.

Monetary policy support for the global economy will be steadily scaled back in the US and Eurozone in 2022, a step that is justified in view of the advanced recovery of the economy. Fiscal support will also be gradually scaled back in the largest economies. As far as the growth outlook for the Emerging Markets is concerned, the focus in 2022 will be on the specific monetary tightening steps taken by the US Fed, as the guardian of the world's reserve currency. Historically, a tightening of US monetary policy triggers similar steps by local central banks in many Emerging Market countries to mitigate a potential depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar. This could have a dampening effect on Emerging Market growth. However, due to high local inflation rates, some central banks in the Emerging Markets have already taken their first interest rate steps upward in 2021. As a signal of outflowing investment capital, we consider a rapid strengthening of the US dollar against Emerging Market currencies to be a warning signal for their economic outlook.

Eurozone economy

Covid-19 and high energy prices weigh on outlook for growth

After a dynamic economic recovery in 2Q and 3Q, rapidly rising Covid-19 infection figures in some Eurozone countries are weighing on the growth outlook in 4Q21 as well as 1Q22. We currently expect that countries such as Spain and Italy, with comparatively high vaccination rates, should be able to weather the winter with little restrictive measures. The risks are somewhat greater for France and Germany. By the end of December, mobility data from Google, which has so far been the best indicator of the development of private consumption, does not suggest a significant decline in any of the countries.

A historically unprecedented rise in energy prices poses an additional risk to the Eurozone's growth outlook. Prices for electricity and natural gas quadrupled over the course of 2021. This was triggered, among other things, by a significant increase in China's demand for natural gas, which has thrown the global market for natural gas out of balance. The dramatic rise in energy prices will weigh on private consumption and may also have a dampening effect on the willingness of industry to invest.

Against this background, we expect growth in the Eurozone to lose momentum significantly in 4Q21 and 1Q22. Notwithstanding this, we expect the recovery to continue. For 2022, we expect Eurozone GDP growth to lose some momentum to 4.4%, followed by a further decline to 2.2%. Spain and Italy in particular will benefit quite significantly from the funding of the EU recovery plan in both 2022 and 2023. Nevertheless, slight underutilization of the Eurozone economy is likely to remain in 2023.

