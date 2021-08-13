Earlier this week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Working Group 1 report, which is another part of the sixth assessment to be completed in 2022. The report presents the latest evidence on climate and climate change, showing how and why the climate has changed so far and the role of climate change in the accumulation of extreme weather events. It also provides a better understanding of the regional impacts of climate change. The report, prepared by 751 scientists and adopted by 195 governments, also makes it clear that it is still within the power of human decision-making to limit the rise in temperature. However, strong, rapid and sustainable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are necessary for this.

Just as the past and future impacts of global warming have affected and will continue to affect different regions to different degrees, the fight against climate change over the coming decades will also require countries and industries to change to different degrees. We want to illustrate here the different starting points within the EU. The EU Green Deal envisages a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 and climate neutrality from 2050.

Progress in reducing greenhouse gases varies greatly across the EU. Germany leads the way with a 36% reduction by 2019, but this must take into account the inefficient use of energy in the former GDR, which meant that the base was high. France was able to reduce its emissions by 20% in the same period. Austria is one of five EU countries where emissions increased during this period, albeit "only" by 1.8%. However, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is only to a limited extent the right indicator for assessing future national efforts to meet climate targets. For example, Germany's emissions per capita and relative to GDP are still higher than Austria's, despite the 36% reduction. The current base is thus an important indicator, the decisive measure for the distance to climate neutrality.

In the EU, greenhouse gas emissions are concentrated in four economic sectors, which together account for more than 80% of non-private emissions. These sectors are energy supply, closely followed by manufacturing. Agriculture and transport and storage then follow at a considerable distance. While the absolute amounts show the order of magnitude, more interesting for the depth of the necessary changes is the level of emissions relative to gross value added, i.e. how emissionsintensive an economic sector is. Energy supply stands out in the graph (next page), which is not surprising. However, there are large differences among countries. Perhaps somewhat unexpected is the high greenhouse gas intensity of agriculture, which is higher than that of industry in all countries, with the exception of Slovakia and Latvia. The emission intensity of transport and storage is obvious. The figures here do not take private transport into account.

In summary, the coming fight against climate change poses different challenges to the countries of the EU. The starting point differs in the current level of emissions, the importance of the sectors in the economies and how emission-intensive they are. At the same time, these differences also represent the magnitude of the opportunities of investments, new technologies and new approaches that will shape the coming decades.

