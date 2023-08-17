There'll be no soft landings and stocks are about to drop. That's the call from Clifford Bennett at ACY Securities, who suggests that the data is becoming much weaker in the world's two largest economies, and asset prices aren't reflecting the slowdown. He says equity markets are heading for several years of weak conditions, citing elevated interest rates as inflation remains stubborn despite slowing growth. Bennett suggests hedging equity portfolios at these levels to protect value; he also says that gold and crude oil offer potential upside.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured toward 1.0850 on fresh US Dollar buying
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0850 as US Dollar extends the latest run-up early Thursday. The pair drops for the second consecutive day, as Dollar bulls cheer the hawkish Fed Minutes and risk aversion ahead of the mid-tier US data.
GBP/USD remains depressed amid bullish USD, hawkish BoE expectations help limit losses
GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and is pressured by sustained USD buying. Bets for one more Fed rate hike in 2023 and a weaker risk tone underpin the safe-haven buck. Expectations for further policy tightening by the BoE to limit losses for the GBP and the pair.
Gold sees a dead cat bounce, downside favored whilst below 200 DMA
Gold price is consolidating lossess in early Thursday’s trading, having touched the lowest level in five months at $1,890. XAU/USD sellers are biding time before the next push lower, as the United States Dollar (USD) continues to garner demand heading into a fresh batch of mid-tier US economic data.
Cardano price nearing June lows could extend the losses for more than 3.8 million investors
Cardano price is inching closer to a crucial support level, losing which would mark significant losses for the investors. Interestingly, the biggest impact of this would be felt by the very investors that are currently reluctant to make a move on the chain.
Fear the Fed collides with China crisis
Despite what should be considered 'good' solid growth data, markets are assuming a risk-off bias, thinking that Federal Reserve's life got much more complicated after the late run of shockingly strong US economic data.