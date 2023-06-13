Clearing the way for a Fed pause

MARKETS
Wall Street stocks hit fresh 14-month highs on Tuesday after investors viewed the US inflation report as relatively benign. While Core CPI came in higher than expected -- up 0.44% -- it was mainly attributed to used car prices -- a category unlikely to top the inflation charts in coming months. But notably, the CPI print wasn't hot enough to tip the scales to a June hike.
With additional inflation relief likely this summer, investors have already started to revel in a sunny season inflation outlook while driving the US bellwether S&P 500 further into bull market territory.
Decelerating inflation, even if you have to squint, coupled with full employment may suggest to some that the US is on a path to a soft landing of its economy and avoiding the recession that so many have been concerned about is looming for over a year now. Indeed, this narrative and AI's potential secular growth boost compel investors to reach further along the S&P 500 risk curve.
Energy stocks rebounded, helped by a bump in front-month crude prices as investors contemplate price cap vagaries, visible supply everywhere, geo-political uncertainties, and a stalled China reopening that has pushed the PBoC into rate cut and currency devaluation mode to stimulate the economy.
However, with the Yuan expected to weaken further, this may not necessarily be as bullish for oil markets as on the initial activity stimulative rate cut view as it could fan deflationary pressure globally.
Up next: the June FOMC meeting results are scheduled to be released on Wednesday at 2 PM EST, followed by a press conference. We expect the Fed will pause its rate hiking cycle at this week's meeting to give more time to gauge lagged policy effects and to assess how restrictive March's Regional Banks turmoil has been on lending markets.
So let the July debate begin, where it is expected that the dot plot, a depiction of where each member of the FOMC expects rate hikes to be in the future, will signal one additional rate hike from the central bank before this cycle is fully put on and lengthy pause. I stress lengthy as the Fed will remain vigilant to prevent a pull forward in rate cut pricing for fear of any labour market or inflation surprises.
But the good news for stocks is that there is a little downside from Powell delivering a hawkish message in the presser as markets are already pricing a July hike.
FOREX
The Yuan risks remain skewed towards the downside as growth targets and activity data are bound to disappoint. And if the policy focuses on rate cuts rather than government stimulus, as the latest round of headlines suggests, interest rate differentials vs the USD will weigh heavily.
