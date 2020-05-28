Claims Quick Analysis: Fall in continuing applications at critical timing may down the dollar

- US Continuing Claims dropped for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
- The timing, at the critical NFP survey week, may soften May's labor figures.
- The safe-haven US dollar may suffer from a return of optimism.
Timing is everything – first-quarter growth figures missed expectations, April's durables beat, and the most relevant figure is a usually obscure one – Continuing Claims. The number of ongoing unemployment applications dropped to around 21 million – a devastation figure – but still, the first slide since the coronavirus pandemic.
The figures are for the week ending on Friday, May 15, the same week when Non-Farm Payrolls figures for May. The jobs report is set to show another multi-million decline in May, yet not as horrible as April's 20.5 million free-fall. The drop in continuing claims – those that lost their jobs minus those that returned or found new ones – means it maybe even better than previously calculated.
The NFP is eight days away but economists and investors are busy with calculations ahead of the event. The economic calendar will likely show an upgrade in projections. Markets are torn between rising Sino-American tensions, that weigh on sentiment, and optimism about a return to normal, including thanks to a vaccine.
The better-than projected continuing claims figure may serve as a tie-breaker in favor of higher stocks. In turn, that may weigh on the safe-haven US dollar and to some extent also push the yen lower. Commodity currencies and the euro may be the beneficiaries.
The potential downside, later down the line, is if the pendulum swings toward pricing less monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve, and that could support the greenback. However, the Fed has committed to almost unlimited support in any case, so the pricing of central bank action
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges to 1.1050 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, hitting new 8-week highs. US data was mixed with a ray of light coming from continuing claims. Hopes about the EU Fund and reopenings trump Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD reaches 1.23 amid USD weakness, shrugging off UK issues
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, taking advantage of USD weakness stemming from a better market mood. The Brexit impasse, the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. Political developments around the Cummings are also in the mix.
Goldman Sachs puts Bitcoin on par with Gold
One of the world's largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, announced a conference for its clients entitled “Implications of Current Inflation, Gold and Bitcoin Policies”
WTI trading off monthly highs near $33.00 per barrel
The oil recovery started in April’s lows consolidates after hitting fresh May’s highs. WTI is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour but just below the 50 SMA, suggesting a mixed picture.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, above $1720 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move and refreshed daily tops, around the $1726 region during the mid-European session.