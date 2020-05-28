Claims Quick Analysis: Fall in continuing applications at critical timing may down the dollar

US Continuing Claims dropped for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

The timing, at the critical NFP survey week, may soften May's labor figures.

The safe-haven US dollar may suffer from a return of optimism.

Timing is everything – first-quarter growth figures missed expectations, April's durables beat, and the most relevant figure is a usually obscure one – Continuing Claims. The number of ongoing unemployment applications dropped to around 21 million – a devastation figure – but still, the first slide since the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures are for the week ending on Friday, May 15, the same week when Non-Farm Payrolls figures for May. The jobs report is set to show another multi-million decline in May, yet not as horrible as April's 20.5 million free-fall. The drop in continuing claims – those that lost their jobs minus those that returned or found new ones – means it maybe even better than previously calculated.

The NFP is eight days away but economists and investors are busy with calculations ahead of the event. The economic calendar will likely show an upgrade in projections. Markets are torn between rising Sino-American tensions, that weigh on sentiment, and optimism about a return to normal, including thanks to a vaccine.

The better-than projected continuing claims figure may serve as a tie-breaker in favor of higher stocks. In turn, that may weigh on the safe-haven US dollar and to some extent also push the yen lower. Commodity currencies and the euro may be the beneficiaries.

The potential downside, later down the line, is if the pendulum swings toward pricing less monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve, and that could support the greenback. However, the Fed has committed to almost unlimited support in any case, so the pricing of central bank action